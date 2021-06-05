UK Covid live: Over 25s to be ‘offered jabs from next week’

A vaccine centre (PA Wire)

Over 25s will be offered a Covid vaccine from next week, according to reports.

A two-week delay is being considered to the planned easing of restrictions in England on June 21 as the number of people with coronavirus rose by 75 per cent.

According to the Telegraph, the two-week delay will be used to accelerate second jabs for over-40s, moving from a 12 to eight-week gap between doses, echoing the practise that is already in place for over-50s.

Those 25 and over will also be offered the jab.

It comes as airlines including British Airways and EasyJet put on extra flights to help tourists get home from Portugal after the government removed it from the travel green list.

The country had been the only popular summer holiday destination allowed for quarantine-free travel.

However, the government moved it to the amber list, due to increasing Covid-19 cases.

Read More

Hancock says ‘tough’ travel restrictions needed to protect UK freedoms

Another £800m wiped from value of travel firms

Brits in Portugal charged hundreds to beat quarantine deadline