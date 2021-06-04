UK Covid LIVE: Delta variant spreading in schools as Fauci asks China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers

(PA Wire)

The Delta Covid variant, initially found in India, has begun spreading in schools and colleges in England, according to Public Health England data.

The data, covering 26 April to 30 May, showed 140 cases of the Delta variant in schools. Prof Christina Pagel, director of University College London’s clinical operational research unit, told the Guardian the figures were evidence that schools were now “a major source” of transmission”.

It comes as US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has called on China to release the medical records of nine people whose ailments might provide vital clues into whether Covid-19 first emerged as the result of a lab leak, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The origin of the virus is hotly contested, with US intelligence agencies still examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first cases were reported.

Follow the latest updates below

Read More

Work from home advice could continue beyond June 21

‘Marked increase’ in people suffering with long Covid for at least a year

Construction sector soars but inflation worries persist