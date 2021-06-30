UK Covid LIVE: Boris Johnson under fire at first PMQS since Matt Hancock exit

(Sky News)

Boris Johnson is taking part in his first PMQs since Matt Hancock resigned as health secretary.

He has faced criticism for not immediately sacking Mr Hancock after pictures emerged of him kissing an aide inside his office at the Department of Health.

Meanwhile it has emerged Covid passports will not be compulsory at music festivals, sports events and other mass gatherings when lockdown restrictions are lifted next month.

Ministers are set to shelve plans for the mandatory use of ‘Covid certification’ after Freedom Day on July 19, according to the Daily Mail.

It comes as a World Health Organisation special envoy on Covid-19 warned against ditching all remaining protections against the virus on a “particular date”.

Dr David Nabarro told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme: “We’re going to have to really seriously contemplate continuing to practice some degree of physical distancing, some degree of mask wearing, some degree of hygiene, some degree of protecting those who are most at risk, as long as there are these nasty viruses around, whether or not we’re vaccinated.

“It makes people very angry because they want to be able to stop being careful but…it is not a cool thing just to ditch our preventative measures on a particular date because we hope that’s going to be associated with less risks – the risks are going to stay.”

