UK Covid LIVE: ‘Compelling’ health argument for easing lockdown, says Sajid Javid, as half of parents willing to jab children

Fans scan their NHS Covid Pass to gain entry during to the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka at The Oval (Getty Images)

There are “compelling” health reasons why the Covid restrictions should drop on July 19, new Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Mr Javid said: “The economic arguments for opening up are well known, but for me, the health arguments are equally compelling.

“Rules that we have had to put in place have caused a shocking rise in domestic violence and a terrible impact on so many people’s mental health,” he added.

It comes as a survey has shown more than half of parents would be willing to vaccinate their children, if they were offered.

A YouGov poll of 938 parents found that 53 per cent would get their child vaccinated, rising to 59 per cent among parents who have had, or are planning to get, the jab themselves.

Read More

What the papers say – July 4

‘Mask wearing and social distancing to end on July 19’

Scrapping quarantine for double jabbed being ‘considered’ - No 10

Why Huawei and London are ideal partners to embrace a digital future