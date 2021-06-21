UK Covid LIVE: July 19 lift of restrictions ‘looking good’, says Boris Johnson, as goverment under pressure to relax holiday rules

People queue outside a mass vaccination centre at Spurs’ stadium (REUTERS)

The chances of lifting Covid restrictions on July 19 are “looking good,” Boris Johnson has said.

The Prime Minister, during a visit to a laboratory in Hertfordshire, was asked about the possibility of further lockdowns this winter.

"You can never exclude that there will be some new disease, some new horror that we simply haven't budgeted for, or accounted for," he said.

"But looking at where we are, looking at the efficacy of the vaccines against all variants that we can currently see - so Alpha, Delta, the lot of them, Kappa - I think it's looking good for July 19 to be that terminus point.”

It comes as the Government is under growing pressure to relax rules related to foreign holidays after data showed just 1 in 200 people returning from amber list destinations had tested positive for Covid.

