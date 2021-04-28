UK Covid death toll rises by 29 as more than 2,000 new cases recorded

The UK has now fully vaccinated 13,581,076 people (PA Wire)

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 29 as more than 2,000 new cases were reported.

This brings the country’s official death toll to 127,480.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It comes as the vaccine rollout continues apace, with 116,328 more first doses and 379,265 more second doses given out.

The UK has now fully vaccinated 13,581,076 people, while 33,959,908 people have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, the Government said a further 2,166 new cases of Covid had been recorded.

That compares to 2,685 new cases and six deaths reported a day earlier.

It comes as more than half of adults in the UK are now likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, according to new figures.

The estimates range from 57.8 per cent of adults in Scotland to 68.3% in England, with 61.0 per cent for Wales and 62.5 per cent for Northern Ireland.

The presence of Covid-19 antibodies implies someone has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated.

It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.

Antibodies then remain in the blood at low levels, although these levels can decline over time to the point that tests can no longer detect them.

The latest estimates are from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on a sample of blood test results for the week ending April 11.

Read More

UK covid LIVE: Fully vaccinated people must ‘wait for others’ as 7 in 10 adults now ‘have antibodies’