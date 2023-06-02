What is the UK Covid-19 Inquiry and how long will it last?

Baroness Heather Hallett is the chairwoman of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (PA Media)

The long-awaited public hearings of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry are due to begin this month.

This is the independent public inquiry set up to examine the UK’s response to and impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and learn lessons for the future.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It is chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, a former Court of Appeal judge.

When announcing the inquiry in May 2021, then-prime minister Boris Johnson said it would put the state’s actions “under the microscope” and “we should be mindful of the scale of that undertaking and the resources required to do it properly”.

Government decisions, political reputations and the use of public funds will all be examined via hundreds of thousands of documents to establish a truthful account of what happened during perhaps one of the most influential crises the UK has ever faced.

Here are the key details.

What is the Covid-19 Inquiry?

According to the inquiry’s official website, the Covid-19 Inquiry “has been set up to examine the UK’s response to and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and learn lessons for the future.”

The inquiry is split into modules, looking at things such as how prepared the UK was for the pandemic, how decisions were made during the pandemic and the impact that it had on the healthcare system and people that work in it and use it.

When did the Covid Inquiry begin?

The first module of the Covid inquiry, which examines the UK’s preparedness for the pandemic, opened on July 21 last year.

The full hearings for the first stage of the investigation will begin in London on June 13.

They will take place over six weeks, and it’s expected that David Cameron, George Osborne and Jeremy Hunt will be among the witnesses to provide evidence.

You can watch the inquiry and hearings via a YouTube channel where they will be livestreamed.

How are Boris Johnson’s texts involved?

Mr Johnson has now said he will hand over his unredacted WhatsApp messages to the inquiry.

The former PM also called on the Cabinet Office to “urgently disclose” his notebooks to the inquiry.

The Cabinet Office had claimed it did not have access to Mr Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and private notebooks, which were demanded by Baroness Hallett.

Ministers have so far objected to the release of “unambiguously irrelevant” material.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said all the material requested by the Covid inquiry had been handed to the Cabinet Office and should be disclosed to Baroness Hallett.

The Cabinet Office has now confirmed it has received the information and officials are looking at it.

How long will the inquiry last?

The inquiry has announced it aims to complete the public hearings by summer 2026 — although legal experts say the inquiry will probably last until 2027.

It is expected to cost in the remit of tens of millions of pounds.

You can find out the full details of the inquiry here.