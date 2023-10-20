What is the UK Covid inquiry, and how long will it last?

As the next stage of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry gets underway, political decisions made about lockdowns, travel restrictions, and social isolation during the coronavirus epidemic are being closely scrutinised.

Over the next few weeks, the committee will evaluate the Government's actions throughout the crisis as it looks into significant decisions made in Westminster between January 2020 and February 2022, the time when the last Covid restrictions were relaxed in England.

The investigation, headed by Baroness Heather Hallett, will also look into the choices made on border controls, work-from-home directives, mask-wearing guidance, and geographical limits, commonly referred to as the "tier system."

It will examine scientific modelling data that provided estimations of virus propagation and fatality rates.

This week, Professor Steven Riley, who was employed by Imperial College London during the pandemic, told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry the Government ought to have announced the lockdown on March 9, 2020, rather than March 23.

In the meantime, Professor Neil Ferguson, whose Covid modelling played a key role in the UK's lockdown, denied going "over the queue" and informing ministers that they had to close.

The investigation was also informed that scientific advisers had referred to Rishi Sunak as "Dr Death the Chancellor".

What is the Covid inquiry?

The public hearings of the UK Covid inquiry began on June 13. The independent public inquiry is examining the UK’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, with the intention of improving preparedness for any future pandemic. It is chaired by Heather Hallett, a member of the House of Lords and a former Court of Appeal judge.

According to its official website, the Covid inquiry “has been set up to examine the UK’s response to and impact of the Covid pandemic, and learn lessons for the future”.

The inquiry is split into modules, which explore how prepared the UK was for the pandemic, how decisions were made during the pandemic and the impact that it had on the healthcare system and the people that work in it and use it.

When did the Covid inquiry begin?

The first module of the Covid Inquiry, which examines the UK’s preparedness for the pandemic, opened on July 21 last year.

The full hearings for the first stage of the investigation, however, began in London on June 13. For the next six weeks, witnesses provided evidence.

How were Boris Johnson’s texts involved?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson rides in the back seat of a government car while on a mobile phone (PA)

Mr Johnson handed over his unredacted WhatsApp messages to the inquiry earlier this year. The former PM were also called on the Cabinet Office to “urgently disclose” his notebooks to the inquiry.

However, the Cabinet Office had claimed it did not have access to Mr Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and private notebooks, which were demanded by Lady Hallett.

Ministers have so far objected to the release of “unambiguously irrelevant” material.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said all the material requested by the Covid inquiry had been handed to the Cabinet Office and should be disclosed to Lady Hallett.

The Cabinet Office has now confirmed it has received the information and officials are looking at it.

How long will the inquiry last?

The inquiry has announced it aims to complete the public hearings by the summer of 2026 – although legal experts say it will probably last until 2027. It is expected to cost tens of millions of pounds.

You can find out more about the inquiry here.

Who is speaking at the inquiry?

Several key figures both inside and outside of Westminster speak at the Covid inquiry.

Prof Steven Riley and Prof Neil Ferguson have been talking to the inquiry this week.

Beginning at the beginning of this month, Johnson and close aide Dominic Cummings will provide testimony in the second stage of the public investigation, which is focused on "core decision making and political governance".

The investigation previously heard how Johnson called long Covid "bullshit" and how the head of the UK civil service referred to his wife Carrie as "the real person in charge".

The director, Simon Case, referred to Carrie Johnson in WhatsApp conversations that were made public during the investigation last week.

The WhatsApp conversations provided have also indicated that, during the outbreak, government advisors referred to Rishi Sunak as "Dr Death".

During a meeting in September 2020, epidemiologist Professor John Edmunds corresponded with Prof Dame Angela McLean, who is currently the Government's principal scientific adviser.

The investigation was informed that Dame Angela had messaged Prof Edmunds, referring to "Dr Death the Chancellor".

Prof Edmunds responded to the inquiry by saying that the reference "may well be" related to the Eat Out To Help Out programme, which was created by Sunak, the then-chancellor, and implemented a month prior in an effort to revitalise the restaurant business after lockdown.

When asked about Eat Out To Help Out's "public impact", Prof Edmunds replied, "To be honest, it made me angry."

Earlier this year, former PM David Cameron gave evidence to the inquiry, where he fought accusations that austerity measures negatively affected the UK’s Covid preparedness.

It was then the turn of Oliver Letwin, the former Minister for Government Policy, and former chancellor George Osborne, who served in Cameron’s government from 2010 to 2016.

On June 22, the inquiry heard from Sir Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical officer, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the former chief scientific adviser. The two were seen regularly on television screens across the country during the pandemic, addressing questions from journalists and the public.

More recently, evidence has been given by the Welsh government.

It conducted a study earlier this year, which the UK Covid-19 Inquiry learned revealed there were still issues with Wales's civil contingencies system, especially those related to leadership, training, and lesson learning.

The panel was informed that some civil contingency planning authority powers were moved from Westminster to the devolved Welsh government in 2018, but Dr Goodall claimed that resources had been shifted to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

What has the Government said?

Housing Secretary Michael Gove apologised after the video surfaced of Conservative HQ staff having a Christmas party during lockdown in 2020.

He said: “The people who were there I’m sure feel contrite, I certainly hope they do.

“As I say, there was a previous investigation into this and we now know more about it, but I can only say I’m very, very sorry that there were people who were working in Government very hard on [the public’s] behalf, not all of whom on every occasion will have made the right decision in policy terms, but all of the time we were thinking about how we could help [the public] and others.

“There’s a Covid Inquiry ongoing at the moment which will look at the decisions that the Government made."