UK on course to have worst-performing G7 economy in election year

Britain’s economy will be the worst performing in the G7 next year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), posing a headache for Rishi Sunak as he fights the next election.

The IMF said higher interest rates were weighing on households and businesses as it downgraded its UK growth forecast from 1pc in 2024 to just 0.6pc.

It warned that UK inflation is expected to remain the highest in the G7 in 2023 and 2024, with Mr Sunak only just on track to meet his goal of halving the headline rate by the end of next year.

IMF officials have repeatedly been too pessimistic about the UK’s growth prospects since the 2016 Brexit vote, although its predictions next year show Britain at the bottom of the G7 growth league.

“The decline in growth reflects tighter monetary policies to curb still-high inflation and lingering impacts of the terms-of-trade shock from high energy prices,” the Fund said in its latest World Economic Outlook.

By contrast, the US, Germany and France are expected to grow by 1.5pc, 0.9pc and 1.3pc respectively.

The IMF has been forced to upgrade its 2023 UK growth forecasts three times this year as the country’s economy defies gloomy predictions.

The IMF raised its 2023 growth forecast from 0.4pc to 0.5pc on Tuesday, having previously forecast a UK recession back in January.

Its latest predictions are based on UK interest rates hitting 6pc, which is now unlikely after inflation fell faster than expected.

However, the IMF’s outlook underscores the challenge facing Mr Sunak ahead of an expected election next autumn as he tries to shore up political support.

Mr Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are under mounting pressure from Tory MPs to cut taxes to stimulate growth.

The IMF’s forecasts also predict Russia and Ukraine will expand faster than the UK in 2024.

It suggested Mr Hunt has tough choices to make if he wants to bring borrowing back below 3pc of GDP in five years. This is currently one of his two fiscal targets.

The Fund said the UK was likely to still be borrowing the equivalent of 3.5pc of GDP in 2028 – or around £90bn in today’s prices – to plug the gap between tax receipts and spending on public services.

It warned that all of this borrowing was “structural”, which suggests more spending cuts or tax rises may be needed to bring the deficit down.

