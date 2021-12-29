UK Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring FedEx, DPD, DHL and Royal Mail Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market is growing with the increasing number of same-day delivery transactions. The United Kingdom along with Italy has been the faster-growing market in the European region owing to the powerful digital trends which are driving the market. The key market players are continuously reinventing the post and parcel industry with technology-driven innovations.

Though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is benefiting online retail from the large-scale substitution of purchases from various physical stores the weakening economy is likely to force people to reduce non-essential purchases. The growing internet penetration is changing retail to shift toward the digital world.

The post and parcel companies are focusing on strategies to re-engineer their core businesses to meet the new face of rapidly expanding B2C parcel delivery especially the same-day delivery. The same-day strategy led by Amazon changed the pace of the delivery market and is becoming more widely offered. Technological innovations and the use of robotics for automated sorting in hubs and depots are helping the market to fulfill the promises in a faster manner. The Royal mail plc, which is one of the leading market players of the CEP market in the United Kingdom has led the market with over 1.3 billion parcels and 13 billion letter deliveries.

Key Market Trends

B2C Market Segment is Anticipated to Grab Major Share of the Market

The growing e-commerce has been fuelling the growth in cross-border parcel volume. The proportion of United Kingdom adults purchasing online cross-border has increased substantially, from 28% in 2013 to 43% in 2017. In 2018, the European B2C e-commerce segment has grown around 13.5 % to GBP 602 billion and during 2017-18, international outbound parcels (exports) represented 7% of all parcel volumes shipped, Though the B2B remains its main focus for growth and continues to occupy more than half of the total volume, the B2C segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period and is expected to occupy a major share of the market.

According to RetailX' analysis, the most popular parcel delivery provider in the United Kingdom is Royal Mail (52.7 percent) in the B2C segment. It's followed by smaller players like Hermes, DHL, and UPS. Amazon is the preferred online platform for apparel shopping. It's followed by Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, Topshop, and Zalando.

Increasing e-commerce Penetration is Anticipated to Drive the Market

E-commerce revenue in the United Kingdom is expected to grow to 119,1 billion U.S. dollars in 2025 as per Statista. Also, when it comes to the number of online retail users, according to the Digital Market Outlook, the number of e-commerce users in the United Kingdom is expected to grow to 62,1 million in 2025. The United Kingdom is one of the early adopters of internet commerce (e-commerce) in the world with a high penetration rate. With substantial internet shopping in recent years, the CEP market has been registering many new companies entering the market.

The United Kingdom occupies a one-third share of the European e-commerce market and the highest share of online retailing in the world. The country's B2C e-commerce turnover has been increasing rapidly than its European rivals Germany and France. The United Kingdom is also one of the global leaders in terms of consumer spending on the internet and the consumers spend more than GBP 2,000 per head online every year.

Competitive Landscape

United Kingdom Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market are relatively consolidated with the top 3 companies occupying a major share of the market. With the growing demand for CEP services in the country, the companies are becoming more competitive to capture the huge opportunity. The international players are making strategic investments to establish a regional logistics network, such as the opening of new distribution centers, smart warehouses, etc. The local companies are facing high competition with multinational companies that have a comparatively well-developed infrastructure.

