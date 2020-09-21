UK could see 200 or more Covid-19 deaths per day, scientists warn

The UK could see 200 or more deaths per day by mid-November if the current rate of infection is not halted, the Government’s chief scientific adviser has warned, as ministers consider further restrictions on households socialising.

Sir Patrick Vallance said the “vast majority of the population remain susceptible” to catching coronavirus and the current situation required swift action to bring the case numbers down.

He added that if current infection rates continue, the UK could see around 50,000 cases a day by the middle of October.

It comes as ministers make final decisions on what national measures are needed to tackle rising cases, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock strongly hinting that separate households could be prevented from mixing.

In the first televised address alongside England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty that was not attended by politicians, Sir Patrick said there was “no doubt” the UK was seeing increasing cases of Covid-19 among all age groups.

He said it was “not a prediction”, but the current doubling of cases every seven days could lead to a dramatic rise in hospitalisations and deaths.

In mid-September, around 3,000 new cases were recorded every day in the UK, he said.

“If – and that’s quite a big if – but if that continues unabated and this grows, doubling every seven days, then what you see, of course, let’s say there were 5,000 today, it would be 10,000 next week, 20,000 the week after, 40,000 the week after, and you can see that by mid-October, if that continued, you would end up with something like 50,000 cases in the middle of October, per day.”

He said the “50,000 cases per day would be expected to lead a month later, so the middle of November, say, to 200-plus deaths per day.

“The challenge therefore is to make sure the doubling time does not stay at seven days.”

Sir Patrick said it was not the case that the rise in coronavirus in the UK was down to more testing being carried out.

“Could that increase be due to increased testing? The answer is no. We see an increase in positivity of the tests done – so we see the proportion of people testing positive has increased, even if testing stays flat.”

Prof Whitty hinted that curbs to social lives were needed to prevent coronavirus spiralling out of control, saying there was a need to “break unnecessary links” between households and a need to “change course”.

He said there were four things to do – washing hands and using masks, quarantine measures, and investing in vaccines and drugs.

