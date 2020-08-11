UK could experience more ‘tropical nights’ as heatwaves become more common

Climate change could lead to more “tropical nights” in the future where after-dark temperatures in the UK do not fall below 20C (68F), meteorologists have warned.

The Met Office said a warming climate will lead to more heatwaves in the future, as well as hotter evenings, which could begin to impact people’s health.

Four so-called tropical nights have been recorded in the UK so far this year, with three occurring since August 8 and one recorded on June 25, Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said.

Overnight temperatures on Monday peaked at 21.2C (70.2F) at St James’ Park and Heathrow in London.

Ms Maxey told the PA news agency: “With climate change and a warming climate, we will see more tropical nights.

“There’s no doubt about that.

“Heatwaves are more likely, and so as well as more days we are going to see warmer nights.

“From a health point of view, the warm nights become an issue, because if you have a hot day and cool night, then people who have long-term health problems and the elderly have a chance to cool down.

“But if it’s constant and you don’t have that rest-bite, it becomes more of an issue, I understand.”

Between 1961 and 1990 there were 44 nights where temperatures did not drop below 20C, although these were mostly associated with the heatwaves in 1976 and 1983, Ms Maxey said.

There have been a further 84 tropical nights recorded since 1991, with 21 of those occurring since 2008, five taking place in 2018 and four in 2019, she added.

This month’s heatwave is due to continue over the coming days, with temperatures forecast to remain in the mid-30s in the south east of England on Wednesday.

However, thunderstorms and heavy rain are also expected to bring further flooding to parts of England and Scotland.

Ten properties in Lancashire were affected by flooding on Tuesday following overnight storms, the Environment Agency said.

The rainfall caused the Burrow Beck waterway in Scotforth, south Lancaster, to rise by just under one metre in “two hours and 45 minutes”, the agency’s flood risk manager Andy Brown said.

