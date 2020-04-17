Coronavirus: Met Police admits officers ignored social distancing rules in mass gathering on Westminster Bridge

The public gathered with emergency services for clap for carers yesterday despite the social distancing and lockdown rules. (@d_rafi1 - Twitter)

Social distancing was not observed by some of the gatherers at the Westminster Bridge clap for carers demonstration on Thursday, the Met has admitted.

For the last four Thursdays, the public has taken part in the show of support for NHS and key workers who are battling through the coronavirus pandemic.

This has included a big demonstration from emergency services at Westminster Bridge in London, with emergency vehicles assembling with blue lights flashing.

But footage from the event yesterday shows a big crowd of people on the bridge mingling near the officers and firefighters, despite Britons being told to observe social distancing with people outside their household and to only leave their houses if necessary.

When asked why the police had not encouraged gatherers to move on, and if it was satisfied its officers had observed social distancing, a Met spokeswoman said: “Officers, along with other emergency service workers, came together last night on Westminster Bridge to celebrate the work of all key workers.

“A large number of members of the public also gathered to express their gratitude.

“While many people adhered to social distancing guidance, it appears that some did not.

“We regularly remind our officers of the importance of social distancing where practical, and will continue do so.”

When asked if the Met was satisfied its officers had observed social distancing – despite limitations as to how much they can do so in their work – and if they should have moved the gathering public on, the Met said there was no further comment.

The gathering was heavily criticised on social media.

Westminster Bridge last night...

Has everyone just binned all of the social distancing advice now..? pic.twitter.com/P7FXFJPvsH — Will Martin #StayHomeSaveLives (@WillMartinUK) April 17, 2020

I can't visit those I love but 100's can gather on Westminster Bridge and break all the rules to do something they can do on their doorstep

😖😖😖 pic.twitter.com/fICXwGxZzI — Vern Fleming (@vern_fleming) April 17, 2020

@SadiqKhan @AndyBurnhamGM @BorisJohnson chaps, can one of you help us find out why on earth Westminster bridge was exempt from social distancing guidance this evening at 8pm and @metpoliceuk stood round and allowed it? People, are, kinda, dying... 👀 — Dean McCullough (@thedeanlife) April 16, 2020

Some police forces have been criticised for their approach to enforcing coronavirus regulations since lockdown began.

Derbyshire Police was using drones to show people hiking in the countryside while Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley suggested officers could begin checking shopping baskets to make sure people had not needlessly left the house.

He later backtracked on those comments, describing them as “clumsy”.

The lockdown restrictions were extended for at least another three weeks last night.

The measures, which limit leaving the house to essential purposes and exercise, are designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus and stop the NHS from getting overwhelmed with cases.

“The very clear advice we received is that any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus,” said Dominic Raab, the first secretary of state, who is deputising for Boris Johnson as he recovers from COVID-19.

There have been 13,729 COVID-19 related deaths across the UK, according to Thursday’s figures, with the number of confirmed cases reaching 103,093.

