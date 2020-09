The UK's shortage of diagnostic kits is set to last weeks (AFP via Getty Images)

Demand for coronavirus tests in the UK is outstripping supply by up to four times, NHS Test and Trace chief Dido Harding has warned.

It comes amid soaring infections around the country and fears of a second wave, which have led to new local lockdowns in south Wales and northeast England.

Globally, total cases have now passed 30 million, with India on course to become the worst-hit country.