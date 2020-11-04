UK coronavirus LIVE: Lockdown 2 looms as MPs to vote on month-long Covid shutdown





MPs are today set to vote on a month-long lockdown for England after scientists warned the NHS would be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless action is taken.





With Labour backing the new restrictions, which are due to come into force on Thursday, the Government is expected to win Wednesday’s Commons vote. However, Boris Johnson is facing a Tory backbencher revolt with around 15 Conservative MPs poised to defy whips to vote against the new curbs.





The Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, giving evidence to the Commons Science and Technology Committee, said the restrictions had to been seen as part of a “package of measures” to get the R rate below one.





Unlike the last national lockdown in March, schools and colleges will remain open under the new controls, which are due to run to December 2. Pubs and restaurants will be forced to close.