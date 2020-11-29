UK coronavirus LIVE: Government tries to head off Tory rebellion over tiers as Brexit trade talks go to the wire

Boris Johnson is trying to win over Tory MPs threatening to vote against the new tiers systems in the Commons on Tuesday (PA)

The government is facing a mounting Tory rebellion over the new tier system set to be introduced across England when the lockdown ends on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was doing the media round on Sunday, appearing on both Sky News’s Sophie Ridge on Sunday and BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, ahead of a crucial parliamentary vote on the new rules.

It comes after Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, said the new coronavirus tiers will have a “sunset clause”, or expiry date, of February 3.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Mr Johnson warned there will be "disastrous consequences" for the NHS without the introduction of new restrictions.

Meanwhile, Britain is demanding the European Union brings "fresh thinking" to post-Brexit trade deal talks and concedes on fishing rights ahead of what Downing Street said could be the last week of negotiations.