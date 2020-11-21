UK coronavirus LIVE: Everyone in UK ‘could be vaccinated by April’ as rules ‘to be relaxed’ over Christmas

Rules could be relaxed over Christmas (PA)

Everyone in the UK ‘could be vaccinated by April’ leaked documents say, as coronavirus restrictions are reportedly set to be relaxed over the Christmas holidays.

Health secretary Matt Hancock told the Downing Street press conference that if the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approves a vaccine the rollout could begin in December. Leaked NHS documents, seen by the Health Service Journal (HSJ), apparently suggest all adults in England – of any age – could start to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the end of January, if supplies allow.

Under the plan, every adult who wants a jab could be vaccinated by early April, the HSJ said.

It comes following reports that families could be allowed to meet for up to a week over Christmas as part of a UK-wide relaxation of coronavirus rules. Several families could be allowed to join a bubble and to mix between December 22 and 28, the Daily Telegraph reported.

