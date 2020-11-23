UK coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson to unveil new Covid tiers with curbs on shops, pubs and gyms ‘to be relaxed’ before Christmas easing

Families are expected to be able to mix in bubbles for Christmas (PA)

Boris Johnson is expected to announce a post-lockdown easing of curbs on shops, pubs and gyms as he unveils a new strengthened three-tier system for England ahead of a further relaxation at Christmas.

The Prime Minister is to detail his coronavirus winter strategy on Monday afternoon, which includes a proposal to deploy a major testing scheme in an attempt to win over rebels on the Conservative backbenches.

It is understood that he will tell MPs that non-essential shops can open in all three tiers after the current restrictions expire on December 2, in a boost for retailers during the festive period. However, pubs and restaurants will face the harshest of the new measures with businesses in the new Tier 3 only allowed to offer takeaways. Those in Tier 2 must serve food with any drinks, it is reported.

The measures are expected to be further relaxed around Christmas, with the PM expected to say that a small number of households can mix over a limited number of days.

