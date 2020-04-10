Coronavirus deaths in England increase by 866 to 8,114

Tests carried out to detect the coronavirus, ahead of the latest figures being released. (PA Images)

The number of reported coronavirus deaths in England has increased by 866 to 8,114 in new figures released today.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Scotland has reported 48 new deaths while Northern Ireland has recorded 10 more deaths today. Wales recorded 29 today, meaning a combined rise of 953 today.

The combined figure of daily deaths reported by the four nations’ public health agencies varies from the Department of Health’s UK-wide tally – expected later today – because of differences in accounting.

Yesterday, it recorded a UK-wide figure of 7,978 deaths with 65,077 infections, though the true number of cases is expected to be higher.

Globally, cases have now passed 1.5 million, while deaths have reached over 95,000 and recoveries have passed more than 350,000.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how COVID-19 is spreading

Boris Johnson is out of intensive care and back in a ward at St Thomas’ Hospital after spending three nights in intensive care there.

The prime minister went in after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he was given oxygen to help his breathing.

He was said to be in “extremely good spirits” but his father, Stanley Johnson, warned that he would need time to recover and could not leap back into decision making.

Stanley Johnson, who was previously criticised for saying he would still go to the pub after his son warned people to stay away and then later forced them to close, said: “He must rest up. As I understand it, he has moved from the ICU into a recovery unit but I don’t think you can say this is out of the woods now.

Stanley Johnson said his son could not suddenly return to decision making. (PA Images)

“He has to take time. I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment.”

Story continues

A police chief has had to row back on remarks he made yesterday threatening to check shopper’s baskets and trolleys if people continued to flout coronavirus regulations.

Chief constable Nick Adderley said yesterday: “We will not, at this stage, be setting up road blocks. We will not, at this stage, start to marshal supermarkets and checking the items in baskets and trolleys to see whether it’s a legitimate, necessary item.”

He later admitted his language was “clumsy” and home secretary Priti Patel described the comments as “not appropriate”.

Officials have been calling for people to stay at home despite the good weather anticipated over the long Easter bank holiday.

There have been fears this week that progress made at slowing the spread of the coronavirus would be undone if the public ventured out.

Dr Paul Cosford, medical director for Public Health England, told Good Morning Britain: “The most important thing now is we continue (to stay at home) so we can get through the peak and come down the other side.”

He added: “The principle is clear and that is stay at home unless you absolutely have to go out.”

Yesterday, the third of the weekly clap for carers demonstrations was held across the country in support of NHS staff.

Coronavirus: what happened today