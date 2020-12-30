UK coronavirus deaths surge by almost 1,000 as cases up by more than 50,000
The UK has recorded almost 1,000 coronavirus deaths overnight – the highest daily death toll since April.
The Government said 981 people had died with Covid-19 within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.
This is the highest daily figure reported since April 24, when 1,010 deaths were reported, there is likely to be a lag in reporting deaths over the Christmas period.
Meanwhile, more than 50,000 cases were reported for the second day in a row, with 50,023 infections confirmed.
It takes the total number of infections recorded across Britain since the start of the pandemic to 2,432,888.
Today’s number of fatalities brings the official national death toll to 72,548.
However, separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been more than 88,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.
The latest grim figures come as Matt Hancock announced that three-quarters of England will enter Tier 4 of Covid restrictions from midnight tonight, in a bid to curb the surge in cases.
The Health Secretary confirmed that the Midlands, the North East, parts of the North West and parts of the south-west of England will go into the top tier on New Year’s Eve, covering more than three-quarters (78.3 per cent) of the English population.
Liverpool will move up to Tier 3, despite it hosting a mass-testing pilot scheme for residents last month, while other areas jumped from the more relaxed Tier 2 to the most restrictive measures in a week.
Rising coronavirus infections have also seen the Isle of Wight plunged from Tier 1 into Tier 4 in just one week.
Tier 4 restrictions instruct people to stay at home and only leave for a specific purpose or if there is a “reasonable excuse”.
This includes going to work if it cannot be done from home, shopping for essentials such as food and medicine, attending education or training, using registered childcare, outdoor exercise and for medical reasons.
Outdoors, people in Tier 4 can only meet one person from another household in a public place.
Mr Hancock said the newly approved Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, due to be rolled out from Monday, would help bring an end to coronavirus misery.
But he said there was little choice but to extend the “blasted” restrictions, particularly due to the new strain, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said was responsible for 60 per cent of new cases.
Speaking in the Commons, the Health Secretary said: “We must act to suppress the virus now, not least because the new variant makes the time between now and then even more difficult.
“And so whilst we have the good news of the vaccine today, we also have to take some difficult decisions.”
The Government said infection rates “have increased faster than expected” in areas where the new strain has been circulating, such as the South West, the Midlands and parts of north-west England, and that “stronger measures are required to get the virus under control”.
Mr Hancock said: “Sharply rising cases and the hospitalisations that follow demonstrate the need to act where the virus is spreading.”
The Health Secretary added: “I know that Tier 3 and 4 measures place a significant burden on people, and especially on businesses affected, but I am afraid it is absolutely necessary because of the number of cases that we’ve seen.
“But where we are still able to give places greater freedoms, we will continue to do so.”
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of pupils will not return to schools and colleges as planned due to the rising infection rates and spread of the new Covid variant.
Announcing a U-turn on the planned staggered reopening, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said students in exam years will return to secondary schools a week later than planned, from January 11.
Other secondary and college students will go back full-time on January 18, he told Parliament.
And primary schools in a “small number of areas” where Covid-19 infection rates are the highest will not reopen for face-to-face teaching to all pupils as planned next week.
There has been growing concern from teaching unions and scientists about the spread of the virus following the discovery of its much more transmissible variant, with rising case rates and hospital admissions in many parts of the country.
Mr Williamson told MPs in the Commons that the Government had to make an “immediate adjustment” to its plans for the reopening of schools in early January.
He said: “We must always act swiftly when circumstances change. The evidence about the new Covid variant and rising infection rates have required some immediate adjustment to our plans for the new term.”
He added: “The latest study we have from Public Health England is that Covid infections among children are triggered by changes in the community rate. The study also says that the wider impact of school closures on children’s development would be significant.
“I’m quite clear that we must continue to do all we can to keep children in school.”
The staggered approach was due to see primary school pupils and Year 11 and Year 13 pupils returning in the first week of January, and other students going back later in the month to allow headteachers to roll out mass testing of children and staff.
