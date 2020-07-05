UK coronavirus deaths rise by 22 to 44,220

Nurses hold candles bearing the names of 235 health and social care workers that have died from coronavirus during a vigil outside Downing Street: PA

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 22 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus as of 5pm on Saturday, pushing the total number of deaths in the UK to 44,220.

The DHSC also said that in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Sunday, there were 516 positive results. Overall, a total of 285,416 cases have been confirmed.

The government’s figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the country, which are thought to have passed 55,000.





Reporting by PA



