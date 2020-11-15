UK coronavirus deaths rise by 168 in biggest Sunday jump since May as cases up by nearly 25,000

The UK has recorded almost 25,000 new coronavirus cases and another 168 deaths overnight in the highest daily rise in fatalities since May.

The latest Government figures bring the country’s official death toll to 51,934.

However, separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show that more than 67,000 deaths have now been registered across Britain where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Another 24,962 cases of the disease were also recorded in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,369,318.

In total, 177,305 new infections have been reported this week, marking a 12.9 per cent increase on the previous seven days.

The UK has recorded a total of 2,890 deaths over the same time period – a rise of almost a quarter (24.2 per cent)on the figure recorded on November 8.

Earlier on Sunday, a further 157 deaths were confirmed among hospital patients across the country.

These consisted of 132 in England, 16 in Wales and nine in Northern Ireland. Scotland reported no new fatalities.

In England, the victims were aged between 45 and 100. All except one – aged 69 – had known underlying health conditions, NHS England said.

The country’s hospital death toll now stands at 36,222.

More follows…

Read More

Vaccine to have impact by summer with life back to ‘normal’ by winter