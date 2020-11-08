UK coronavirus deaths rise by 156 as more than 20,000 new cases recorded

Commuters wear masks as a precaution whilst travelling on a London Underground Tube train on Wednesday (AFP via Getty Images)

A further 156 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded as of 9am on Sunday along with 20,572 new cases.

There has now been 2,327 coronavirus deaths in the past seven days.

The latest R number is estimated at between 1.1 to 1.3.

Crucially the R number needs to be below one for cases to decline.

It comes as the First Minister of Wales has urged the Government to make good on its promise for the four nations to meet and discuss a single approach to Christmas.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove had promised a four-nation meeting this coming week so that country leaders can “pool ideas, plan together and have a common approach to the Christmas period”.

His comments come as Wales prepares to come out of a 17-day firebreak lockdown on Monday, while England continues in its month-long lockdown which ends at the start of December.

