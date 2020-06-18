UK coronavirus deaths rise by 135 to 42,288

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 42,288 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up by 135 from 42,153 the day before.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 53,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday, 136,516 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,218 positive results.

