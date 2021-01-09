UK coronavirus death toll passes 80,000 as cases top 3 million

(PA)

The UK has again recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths overnight bringing the country’s official death toll past 80,000.

Another 59,937 Covid-19 cases were also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic past three million to 3,017,409.

A total of 80,868 deaths within 28 days of a positive test are now recorded on the Government’s dashboard meaning another grim milestone has been reached.

However, separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been more than 96,000 fatalities involving the virus in the country.

The three million figure was passed just three weeks after cases hit the two million mark on December 19.

The one million lab-confirmed case mark was previously reached on October 31, although the Government did not start mass testing until last May, meaning many earlier cases will have been missed and the true number of total cases since the start of the outbreak will be higher.

Today’s daily death toll of 1,035 marks the second highest Saturday figure since the pandemic began.

It is trumped only by April 18, when 1,105 lost their lives.

However, it is almost 200 lower than Friday’s total of 1,325 fatalities, which was the highest single-day total yet.

The sobering update comes as doctors warn that pressure on the NHS could get worse in the coming weeks.

Scientists advising the Government have estimated that the UK is currently seeing more than 100,000 new infections per day – and possibly higher than 150,000 – which would put the number of daily cases at their highest ever level.

They believe the current lockdown may lead to a plateau of Covid infections across the UK rather than the dramatic cut seen following the March and April lockdown.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in England stood at a record 29,346 as of 8am on Friday – up by 30 per cent from a week ago – while admissions also hit a new high, according to NHS England figures.

The deputy chair of the British Medical Association’s consultants committee, Dr Simon Walsh, warned on Saturday that things are likely to get worse before they get better for the health service.

The London-based emergency care doctor said the epidemiology from the previous wave indicates the situation is likely to worsen over the next two to three weeks.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I’m afraid all of us who are working on the front line believe, and this is based on the evidence I’m afraid, that it is going to get worse before it gets better.”

Meanwhile, Justin Varney, director of public health at Birmingham City Council, said hospitals had still not seen the full extent of patients who caught coronavirus over Christmas.

The former GP told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “We still haven’t seen the impact in the NHS of the rapid rise that we saw around December 28-29 after the Christmas bubble and after we started to see the new variant arriving in the region.

“It is going to get a lot, lot worse unless we really get this under control but some of that is already baked into the system and it is going to play out over the next week or two.”

His warnings came as a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) branded the current lockdown “too lax”.

Susan Michie, professor of health psychology at University College London, said there is still “a lot of household contact” and that the “wide definition of critical workers” means “30-50 per cent of (school) classes (are) full-up”.

Prof Michie, who is also part of Independent Sage, told Today: “It is definitely too lax, because if you think about it and compare ourselves with March, what do we have now?

“We have the winter season and the virus survives longer in the cold, plus people spend more time indoors and we know aerosol transmission, which happens indoors, is a very big source of transmission for this virus.

“And secondly we have this new variant which is 50-70 per cent more infectious. You put those two things together, alongside the NHS being in crisis, we should have a stricter rather than less strict lockdown than we had back in March.”

Professor Robert West, a participant in the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (SPI-B) and also part of Independent Sage, echoed her words, saying the current lockdown rules are “still allowing a lot of activity which is spreading the virus”.

Asked if he thinks they should change, he told BBC News: “Yes, I do. Not just me. I think probably most of the people I talk to, epidemiologists, and medical scientists and virologists.”

With the current lockdown and vaccine rollout, deaths from coronavirus are expected to start dropping in February, while hospital admissions should fall after that.

Coronavirus cases are expected to drop in the spring due to vaccination plus the fact people spend more time outdoors, making it harder for the virus to spread.

More than half of all major hospital trusts in England currently have more Covid-19 patients than at the peak of the first wave.

Hospitals are also seeing far more younger people than during the first wave, scientists said.

