UK coronavirus deaths up by 616, as first vaccines rolled out
A further 616 people have died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the toll to 62,033.
However, as of Friday, Covid-19 has been mentioned on 73,125 death certificates.
The number of new infections reported on Tuesday fell to 12,282 – down from a seven-day average high of more than double that number just less than a month ago, Public Health England figures show.
And according to the most recent government statistics, there are 14,807 patients in hospital with coronavirus. Some 1,458 new patients were reported on Thursday, the latest day for which figures are available.
It comes as the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were administered across the UK after the jab was approved by regulators last week.
Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first person to receive the inoculation at 6.31am in Coventry, marking the start of a phased rollout of the vaccine to older people, NHS staff and care home workers.
And just 20 miles from the birthplace of England’s greatest dramatist in Stratford-upon-Avon, William Shakespeare’s 81-year-old namesake became the second person to receive the injection at University Hospital Coventry.
Fifty hospital hubs will now be distributing the vaccine, with some 800,000 doses expected to be available within the first week, and up to five million doses in total hoped for by New Year.
On Monday, Downing Street suggested the “majority” of the 25 million people covered by the 10 priority categories set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will be vaccinated by the end of February.
Meanwhile, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have published the long-awaited analysis of their trial findings, showing their vaccine to be safe and 90 per cent effective when administered in a half dose followed by a full dose, compared with 62 per cent effective using two full doses.
