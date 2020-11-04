UK coronavirus death toll rises by almost 500 in 24 hours

The UK has registered 492 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to new government data.

This is the highest figure since 18 May, when 545 deaths were reported nationwide.

The new fatalities bring the UK total to 47,742.

Separately, 60,051 deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate have been since the onset of the pandemic.

According to the NHS, one of the victims was aged 13 years old. Of the 302 deaths recorded in England, all except 12 had known underlying health conditions.

The highest number of hospital deaths was recorded in the northwest (93), followed by the northeast and Yorkshire (66).

A further 25,177 new infections were reported across the UK, data from the Department for Health and Social Care shows. The nationwide total stands at 1,099,059.

The new figures come as MPs vote to back the new four-week coronavirus lockdown in England.

Ahead of a Commons vote on Wednesday, prime minister Boris Johnson said the government was not seeking to impose the new controls "lightly".

But he told MPs at Prime Minister's Questions that it was essential that they took action now to curb the spread of the disease.

With Labour supporting the new restrictions, the Government is expected to win the vote comfortably. This would see the measures take effect from Thursday.

However, Mr Johnson is facing a backbench revolt by some Tory MPs deeply unhappy at the economic damage the new measures will cause, as well as the impact on civil liberties.

The PM has urged all MPs to put aside "party political wrangling and point-scoring" and to come together to drive down the infection rate.

Earlier in the day, the head of NHS England said the service was ready to "fire the starting gun" whenever a vaccine became available.

Chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said GPs will be put on standby from December should vaccine become available before Christmas.

However, he said the "expectation" was that any vaccination programme would begin in the new year - pending positive results from the vaccine clinical trials.

Meanwhile, the chief of the UK vaccine taskforce has said she is more than 50 per cent confident that all vulnerable people will have been vaccinated against coronavirus by Easter or early summer, with GPs across the country now prepping to administer a Covid-19 jab over the Christmas period.

Kate Bingham told MPs that there was a “very high” chance that a vaccine would be effective in reducing illness and mortality, but said it was unlikely that it would be able to entirely eradicate the virus.

She said that data from the Oxford and Pfizer/BioNTech candidates would be available by the end of the year, with millions of doses from the two leading vaccines set to be rolled out across the UK as soon as regulatory approval is granted.

"If I put on my rose-tinted specs, I would hope that we will see positive interim data from both Oxford and from Pfizer/BioNTech in early December and if we get that then I think we have got the possibility of deploying by the year-end," she said during Wednesday’s Science and Technology Committee meeting.

Read more

NHS to declare national incident as covid puts 11,000 in hospital

Liverpool’s mass Covid testing pilot could offer glimpse of future

PM under fire for ‘UK has mass testing’ claim when trial yet to start