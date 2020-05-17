UK coronavirus death toll rises by 170 to 34,636

The number of people to have died in the UK after contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus has risen to 34,636, the government has confirmed - an increase of 170.

The fatalities take into account deaths in all settings, including care homes and those in the community who have died of the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 312,000 people worldwide.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New cases in the UK also rose by 3,142 according to figures from the Department of Health and Social Care. Across the 24 hour window, a total 91,206 people were tested.

The figures does not include data for Northern Ireland, with business secretary Alok Sharma confirming the region's figures had been delayed due to technical difficulties

It comes as public opinion begins to turn on the government's approach to the virus, with only 39 per cent of Britons approving of the Government's response - down from 48 per cent a week ago - according to an Opinium survey of 2,005 adults on Wednesday and Thursday.

Those saying they disapproved rose from 36 per cent to 42 per cent. Adam Drummond, the head of political polling at Opinium, said it was the first time disapproval of the Government's handling of the crisis was higher than approval.





More follows…



