UK coronavirus death toll rises by 181 to 41,622

Another 181 people with coronavirus have died, new government figures show.

It brings the official tally of UK deaths to 41,662.

However, the real figure, calculated from adding together figures from the Office for National Statistics and health authorities in the four UK nations, is thought to be much higher, around 52,000.

The Department of Health and Social Care said that as of 9am on Saturday, there had been 6.6 million tests, with 188,794 tests on Friday, and 294,375 people having tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

More follows…



