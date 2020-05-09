UK coronavirus death toll rises to 31,587

Another 346 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the UK, bringing the total to 31,587, according to official government figures.

But the figure, from the Department of Health and Social Care, is thought to be an underestimate, and the real total is at least 36,500.

NHS England said earlier the number of registered deaths involving Covid-19 had increased to 33,021, but new figures show that a further 3,610 hospital patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 died up to yesterday. Added together, they suggest the overall death toll for the UK has now passed 36,600.

The deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community were announced by transport secretary Grant Shapps.

He said 1.7 million coronavirus tests in all have now been carried out in the UK, and 3,896 more people have tested positive for coronavirus since yesterday.

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van Tam said it was difficult to interpret the several thousand new cases each day because there were many more tests now so there would obviously be more cases.

The number of daily coronavirus tests fell below health secretary Matt Hancock’s 100,000 target for a seventh day in a row. Mr Shapps said 96,878 tests were conducted in the 24 hours to 9am on Saturday, down from 97,029 the day before.

Mr Shapps said that before Boris Johnson sets out a plan for the UK to exit lockdown on Sunday, he would outline an “ambitious” programme for the transport network.

Even if the UK transport network was running at full capacity the two-metre social-distancing rule would mean only one in 10 passengers could travel, he said.



