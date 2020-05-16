UK coronavirus death toll rises by 468 to 36,466

The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen by a further 468 fatalities in a 24 hour period, the government has confirmed.



The Department of Health and Social Care said its figures showed 34,466 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, up from 33,998 the day before.



In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday, 136,486 tests were carried out or dispatched for 78,537 people, with 3,451 testing positive.

Since the UK's outbreak began a total of 1,742,028 people have been tested - with 240,161 confirmed infections.

