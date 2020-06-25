UK coronavirus death toll rises by 149 to 43,230

The UK death toll from coronavirus has risen by 149 in the past 24 hours, the government has said.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 43,230 people had now died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for the disease in the UK, as of 5pm on Wednesday.

This tally only accounts for those who have tested positive for Covid-19. The latest Office for National Statistics figures, which includes all fatalities in which Covid-19 is on the death certificate, suggests the true toll is above 54,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday, 167,023 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,118 positive results. Overall, a total of 8,710,292 tests have been carried out and 307,980 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.

