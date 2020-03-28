UK coronavirus death toll reaches 1,019

Staff prepare to load equipment into London Ambulance Service vehicles in the east car park at the ExCeL London exhibition centre in London that is being transformed into a field hospital to be known as the NHS Nightingale Hospital: AFP via Getty Images

The death toll from coronavirus in the UK has risen to 1,019, up from 759 the day before, the Department for Health has said.

A total of 120,776 people have been tested for the virus, with 17,089 positive results as of 9am on Saturday.

The new figures come as the UK works to convert the ExCel centre in London into a new field hospital to help cope with the growing number of coronavirus patients.

Known as the NHS Nightingale, the new hospital will accommodate 4,000 patients in two new wards and is expected to open this week.

London is the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK, with over 4,600 cases, followed by over 2,000 infections in the Midlands.

The NHS also plans to construct temporary hospitals in Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Scotland.