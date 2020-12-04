UK construction firms see biggest leap in new orders since 2014

A construction worker builds a new house in Berkhamsted, Britain August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

UK construction firms saw growth accelerate in November, with new order books surging to a six-year high.

A leading business survey showed a rising proportion of building companies reporting higher trade than in October. Britain’s housing market boom and rising client confidence in civil engineering boosted growth.

Only 16% of firms expect declining trade over the year ahead, according to new purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data on Friday. England was in lockdown throughout November, with similar measures in Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland for some of the month.

The headline PMI figure for construction firms was 54.7 in November, on an index where readings above 50 show most firms expanding and below 50 show decline. It had come in at 53.1 in October.

READ MORE: UK economic recovery went into reverse as second lockdowns hit firms

It comes after similar data for the UK services sector this week showed a reading of 47.6, with most firms facing declining trade under the impact of coronavirus curbs.

Yet the services fall marked a less severe decline than in October, than earlier estimates had suggested and than the UK lockdown earlier this year, despite the impact of restrictions.

READ MORE: EU stockpiles UK factory goods as firms brace for Brexit disruption

Meanwhile factories saw growth accelerate last month, boosted by ‘Brexit buying’ as EU firms stockpiled amid fears of disruption after the transition period ends on 31 December.

Production neared a three-year high in November. The headline figure for manufacturing came in at 55.6, up from 53.7 in October.

WATCH: UK economy will contract this year by 11.3%