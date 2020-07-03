UK confirms US will be on 'red-list' of banned travel destinations over high rate of infections

Passengers arriving into England from the United States will not be exempted from quarantine rules, Britain’s transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

Asked whether the United States would be on a ‘red-list’ of countries to which a 14-day quarantine period will apply, Mr Shapps said: “I’m afraid it will be.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The U.S. from a very early stage banned flights from the UK and from Europe so there isn’t a reciprocal arrangement in place,” he told the BBC.

England is relaxing its quarantine rules for around 50 other countries from 10 July, with people from France, Italy, Germany and Spain exempt from quarantine rules upon arrival in England.

Mr Schapps added that it’s “hard to know” how many Covid-19 cases had been blocked from entering the UK thanks to quarantine rules imposed over the past month on new arrivals.

“We have worked incredibly hard as a country and everyone knows it because they’ve been staying at home and following all this guidance to get on top of this virus”, he told the BBC.

“The chief medical officer made it very clear – the time to bring in a quarantine was when that had happened, when levels had gone done, and then prevent it from coming back again.”

Britain’s foreign office is also set to announce a full list of exempt countries posing “a reduced risk” from Covid-19 on Friday.

Destinations are set to marked either amber or green, in accordance with the associated risk from coronavirus.

The UK is also set to ease advice against all but essential travel to the countries listed on Friday.

More follows…



