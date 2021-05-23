UK condemns Belarus after Ryanair flight carrying opposition activist diverted

Britain has strongly condemned the arrest of a Belarus opposition activist after the Ryanair flight he was travelling on was diverted from its route to land in the country.

Belarus state media said the aircraft – which was travelling from Athens to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius – was switched to Minsk following a bomb threat.

However, opposition groups said it was an operation by Belarus special services to “hijack” the flight so they could arrest activist and blogger Roman Protasevich.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was “alarmed” by the actions of the Belarus government of President Alexander Lukashenko, who is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The UK is alarmed by reports of the arrest of @nexta_tv journalist Roman Protasevich & circumstances that led to his flight being forced to land in Minsk. We are coordinating with our allies. This outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) May 23, 2021

“We are co-ordinating with our allies. This outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications,” he tweeted.

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the situation was “extremely worrying”.

“We are in contact with the airline and EU colleagues,” he said.