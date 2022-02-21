UK companies worth £3bn fall into foreign hands

(Clipper Logistics)

THREE UK firms worth a near combined £3 billion were set to fall into foreign hands today in the latest sign that markets could be gearing up for a post Covid deal frenzy.

First, Clipper Logistics accepted a 920p a share bid from US rival GXO Logistics, a deal that sees a key provider of deliveries for M&S, John Lewis, JD Sports and Asda disappear from the stock market.

John Menzies, the cargo group that works for airlines across the world, is going the same way.

It has accepted a £558 million bid from Kuwaiti firm Agility. That is at a much-improved 608p a share, having rejected earlier bids at 460p and 510p.

Meanwhile, the government has dropped its probe into the £1.2 billion takeover of robot software group Blue Prism by America’s SS&C. It will delist from the London Stock Exchange in March.

While in themselves the deals may make sense, together they will increase anxiety in the City that London is losing its allure. Some say the UK market simply undervalues British businesses, leaving them vulnerable to takeover from deep pocketed foreigners.

Last year private equity funds alone did £62 billion worth of deals for UK listed companies. They are said to have hundreds of billions more built up during Covid that are seeking takeover opportunities.

Arm Holdings, a darling of the UK tech scene which was bought by Japan’s SoftBank six years ago, is now expected to float on the New York Nasdaq market rather than in London. James Anderson, a fund manager at the huge Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has called this a “huge potential blow” to London.

Fund managers worry that the UK’s ability to harness and grow small firms into big ones is at risk.

Clipper Logistics was founded in 1992 by Steve Parkin, a former coal miner who started the business with just one truck in Leeds. It floated in London in 2014 and boomed during lockdown as home shopping took off. Parkin could bag around £100 million.

GXO chief executive Malcolm Wilson said of the deal: “This potential acquisition would enhance GXO’s position as a successful pure-play logistics leader. Our two companies have highly complimentary service offerings, customer portfolios, and footprints in the UK and Europe.”

John Menzies initially put up strong resistance to the Kuwaiti bid, which it dismissed as an opportunistic response to a low share price. The shares have been rising every since Agility emerged as bidders – today they were up 3p to 586p, still somewhat below the offer.

Blue Prism is a leading player in robotics with more than 2000 clients across the world. SS&C said it will keep Blue Prism’s London HQ.