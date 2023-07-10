UK companies are cheapest in the world because of ‘gloomy’ view of Britain, says Morgan Stanley

The City of London financial district

British companies are the cheapest in the world as “very gloomy” sentiment towards the UK imposes sharp discounts on shares and debt, according to Morgan Stanley.

Analysts at the American investment bank said that already cheap UK assets had been discounted further in the face of investor reluctance, leaving British stocks and bonds the cheapest in the world relative to the returns they generate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Graham Secker and colleagues said in a note to clients: “Sentiment towards UK assets feels very gloomy at the moment.”

UK stocks have long been cheaper than similar yielding assets elsewhere in the world but have seen their prices cut even further over the past five to 10 years, the analysts said.

Brexit and recent political turmoil, including last September’s disastrous mini-Budget, have been blamed for putting off international investors.

More recently, concerns about Britain’s persistently high inflation rate have also proved a barrier to attracting overseas money.

Mr Secker and colleagues said: “The main area of concern in the UK just now is the perception of stubbornly high inflation and the need for further interest rate increases (and subsequent growth slowdown).”

Inflation remained at 8.7pc in the UK in May and has fallen much more slowly than in similar economies.

Traders expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates from the current level of 5pc to 6.25pc by the early months of next year. Mr Secker and colleagues said Britain faced a “likely challenging autumn ahead” as higher rates hit the real economy, though said: “We shy away from calling a recession.”

British stocks have also been the worst performers in Europe so far this year in a further blow to efforts to attract investment. A relative lack of technology companies has left the British market lagging behind rivals as the sector has rallied globally.

Morgan Stanley’s analysis will fuel already acute fears about London losing its competitiveness.

Influential fund manager Nick Train, the co-founder of investment firm Lindsell Train, called the Britain market a “back water” earlier this year and mining giant WE Soda criticised “extreme investor caution in London” when it scrapped plans to list there last month.

The government has made boosting the British market a key priority and Jeremy Hunt will on Tuesday announce new plans to encourage pension funds to back UK companies.

Despite widespread pessimism about UK assets, Mr Secker said: “It’s worth noting that actual economic trends have been more optimistic.

“There is potential for this narrative to shift quite meaningfully over the next few months if inflation starts to drop as suggested by input and output price components.”

If inflation started to fall rapidly, investors could be attracted to cheap British assets, he said. The Wall Street giant said the most attractive UK stocks included BAE Systems, Ashtead, 3i, BP, Smith & Nephew, Haleon, Prudential, Rio Tinto, AstraZeneca, Invidior, Segro and SSE.

Morgan Stanley expects inflation to fall considerably in the second half of this year.