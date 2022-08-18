Is UK clearly a ‘basketball school’? One Cats fan says not so fast.

Mark Story
·5 min read

Quick hitters from the “Civil War”:

21. UK is definitely a “basketball school”? Last week’s John Calipari-initiated debate over what the University of Kentucky’s proper sports identity/branding should be brought an interesting, against-the-grain theory from Lexington’s Melissa Brown.

20. “Always been a football school.” According to Brown, the resilience of UK’s football fan support across many decades of subpar-to-mediocre on-the-field results proves that Kentucky has always been, at heart, a football school.

19. Would UK basketball fans show the same loyalty? “(I am) not wishing the same fate for (Wildcats) basketball,” Brown writes. “But should (Kentucky basketball teams ) continually win only 35% of their games, would the fans still support the team (like UK football fans have)?”

18. My two cents. I think pigeonholing the identity of a high-level SEC athletics department of the type Mitch Barnhart has built at UK to only one sport is dumb. But Brown shaped the “football school” vs. “basketball school” debate in a way I thought was interesting.

17. Lucas Padgett. The 6-foot-4, 306-pound Kentucky offensive lineman, the son of ex-UK sports standouts Scott Padgett (men’s basketball) and Cynthia Dozier Padgett (volleyball), is in his second season as a Wildcats football walk-on.

16. Living the dream. Having grown up envisioning himself following in the footsteps of his parents, Lucas Padgett says the reality of being a UK athlete has so far lived up to his hopes. “It’s been amazing,” he says. “I’ve loved every minute, even the hard times. I love the atmosphere, love the team, especially the o-line. It’s a great group.”

15. Keeping up with the Padgetts. Scott Padgett is now an assistant men’s hoops coach at Manhattan working for his former UK teammate Steve Masiello. Logan Padgett, Scott and Cynthia Padgett’s oldest child, is a junior swingman on the Jaspers’ roster.

14. Key for the Cats. I think one position will tell the tale for Mark Stoops and troops in 2022. Tell me now how Kentucky’s new starting offensive tackles play this year, and I would be able to tell you how the Wildcats season will fare.

13. John Schlarman. In 2016, the year the Mark Stoops coaching era turned in a positive direction, the Kentucky offensive line coach alternated nine players in his regular rotation.

12. Zach Yenser. The new UK offensive line coach, who coached as a graduate assistant with Schlarman at Troy in 2007, says he is open to a similarly large rotation in 2022. “If I can play eight, I will play eight. I would love to,” Yenser says. “The fine line is finding guys who are ready to compete every Saturday and ready to roll.”

11. “Schlarman strong.” Yenser says his prior tie to Schlarman, who died from cancer in 2020, is an extra motivation every day. “You know you want to do a good job for John,” Yenser says.

Kentucky football fans had a long history of supporting the Wildcats program even when the payoff on their emotional investment was not great in terms of victories.
Kentucky football fans had a long history of supporting the Wildcats program even when the payoff on their emotional investment was not great in terms of victories.

10. Jordan Robinson. Kentucky’s 6-4, 202-pound sophomore cornerback has one of the most unique backgrounds of any player in the SEC. Robinson transferred to UK from NCAA Division II Livingstone College as a scholarship player.

9. SEC vs. D-II. I asked Robinson how going through a college football Media Day at an SEC school such as Kentucky compared to what he had experienced as a freshman at Livingstone College in North Carolina. “We didn’t have a Media Day at Livingstone,” Robinson said.

8. Antonio Reeves. After the Illinois State transfer averaged 17 points and made 14 of 27 three-point shots in the four-game UK men’s basketball exhibition tour in the Bahamas, it certainly appears Kentucky made very wise use of the portal.

7. Adou Thiero. The still-growing, still-developing 6-6 freshman wing is one of the more intriguing prospects Kentucky men’s hoops has signed in eons.

6. Big Ten billions. The seven-year, $8 billion media rights agreement that the Big Ten announced Thursday will, starting in 2023, put football games from that conference on every Saturday on Fox at noon, CBS at 3:30 p.m. and NBC during prime time.

5. Complete split with ESPN. As had been previously reported, the new Big Ten deal means a divorce with the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

4. Bad for basketball? With all its exposure on old-line TV networks, I think Big Ten football is a big winner in the new contract. But I think not being on ESPN will hurt Big Ten hoops.

3. Battle lines drawn. Moving forward, big-time college sports will be a struggle between two media-conference power blocs: It is the SEC/ESPN vs. the Big Ten/Fox.

2. Greg Sankey. The SEC commissioner has suggested looking at possible changes to the NCAA Tournament structure, including the number of teams invited. Put me down as a hard no on that.

1. Dick Vitale. The ebullient ESPN college hoops analyst announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he is cancer free. Vitale had been diagnosed with cancer twice in the past year, first with melanoma last August, then with lymphoma in October.

Dickie V’s latest news is, to coin a phrase, Awesome with a capital A.

John Calipari addresses his squabble with Mark Stoops. ‘I said the wrong thing.’

‘This program wasn’t born on third base’: Stoops-Calipari feud not settling down yet

Is UK a basketball school? Mark Stoops and John Calipari at odds over facilities comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Reports: Flames closing in on signing UFA forward Nazem Kadri

    The Calgary Flames are closing in on a deal to sign unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri, according to multiple media reports. TSN reported that the deal is for seven years. The 32-year-old Kadri was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an All-Star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. Kadri had 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 71 games for the Avalanche in 2021-22. He added 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 16 playoff games, inc

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Report: Nazem Kadri signs long-term deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Allegations of Oilers owner Daryl Katz paying underage ballerina for sex dropped

    Allegations that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid an underage ballerina for sex have been dropped from a U.S. civil suit.

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.