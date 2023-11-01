First Britons leave Gaza – but others are turned back

Foreign nationals pass through the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt on Wednesday - Shutterstock

The first British citizens left Gaza on Wednesday night – but many more were turned away as the border was partially opened in a deal to allow trapped foreign nationals to leave.

After more than three weeks of tense diplomatic negotiations, strict border controls to Egypt were lifted, enabling selected civilians to flee three weeks of war.

At least 320 foreign passport holders out of some 9,000 trapped in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, which has been under constant bombing, are understood to have crossed into Egypt.

On Wednesday night, Rishi Sunak said it was crucial to bring foreign nationals and hostages home, but the Government faced criticism for failing to provide clear instructions to stranded Britons and their families.

Text messages sent to Britons in Gaza by the Foreign Office on Tuesday night said there were “credible reports” that the border crossing would be open for “limited exits” the following day, prompting many to make the perilous journey to Rafah the next day.

Upon arrival, many were turned away because their names were not included on a list of those approved for leaving.

By Wednesday night, it is thought as few as two British citizens had been evacuated – both understood to work for non-governmental organisations in Gaza.

A list of the names of those released, seen by The Telegraph, mentions citizens from other countries including Japan, Australia, the Czech Republic and Finland.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden, the US president, claimed success in securing the safe passage of US nationals and others.

He said: “Today, thanks to American leadership, we secured safe passage for wounded Palestinians and for foreign nationals to exit Gaza. We expect American citizens to exit today, and we expect to see more depart over the coming days.”

The delays and confusion over evacuations are believed to be down to careful vetting and a delicate deal between Israel, Egypt and Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces said Israeli intelligence was vetting all foreign nationals leaving the Gaza Strip for links to terrorism before allowing their names to be included on the release list held at the Egyptian border.

The Israeli veto on names could cause tension with allies over the next days and weeks if some foreign nationals are prevented from leaving.

The evacuation of British nationals is expected to take place in stages and over several days, with Israeli and Egyptian authorities to determine who is allowed to cross and when. Civil servants have provided a full list of names of UK nationals and dependents in Gaza to both sets of authorities.

Celebrating the news of the first British citizens to escape, James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said: “The first British nationals have left Gaza. This is a hugely important first step.

“We are working with Egyptian and Israeli authorities to ensure the crossing stays open so all British nationals can get to safety in the coming days.”

On Wednesday the mother of a British teacher said her daughter was “distraught” and felt “abandoned by the UK Government” after she was turned away at the crossing.

Zaynab Wandawi, 29, went to Gaza with her husband and eight of her in-laws for a wedding two days before violence in the Middle East broke out.

Lalah Ali Faten, her mother, said: “I was furious when I found out they had been turned away because their names were not on this list. She is distraught – to say she feels let down would be an understatement. She feels abandoned by the Government.”

On Wednesday night, Tobias Ellwood, a former foreign affairs minister, said more clarity from the UK Government was urgently needed, telling The Telegraph: “The concern is that there isn’t clarity as to how the process is working to legitimately get people out of the country. It’s all being done through a lot of hearsay.

“The question is the wisdom of them sharing that and getting people’s hopes up, which in the situation with Gaza we need to be very cautious about indeed.

“The good thing you can take away is the fact there are communications, but I think Britain needs to clarify how people are going to get out and what the timings are, rather than head to the border and you may or may not get through.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The first British nationals have crossed the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt. The crossing will be open for controlled and time-limited periods to allow specific groups of foreign nationals and the seriously wounded to leave.

“We have agreed a list of British nationals that want to leave Gaza with Egyptian and Israeli authorities. We will be informed in advance when those on the list can use the crossing to ensure we can provide assistance.”

Speaking to ITV’s Peston on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak said: “What’s important to me is being able to bring our British nationals, and indeed the hostages, out of Gaza.”

Gaza has been subjected to daily Israeli air strikes for more than three weeks, and in its latest warning about the situation on Wednesday, the UN said starving men, women and children had lost all faith in humanity.

The remarks came as Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said a second Israeli bombing raid in two days had killed and wounded “dozens” at the territory’s biggest refugee camp, Jabalia, on Wednesday

An IDF spokesman also confirmed that 15 Israeli soldiers had been killed fighting in Gaza since Tuesday.