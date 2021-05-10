When can cinemas re-open in the UK?
As originally announced during the prime minister’s roadmap out of lockdown, cinemas will be re-opening from May 17, along with pubs and restaurants indoors.
Cinemas around the UK and the world have repeatedly been forced to close their doors to business since the announcement of the first lockdown in March 2020.
The pandemic threw film industry into disarray, with major studios forced to rethink release strategies for some of its most costly and awards-friendly films.
When another lockdown was announced for England in December, it was unknown when film fans would be able to see a movie on the big screen again. However, in February, Boris Johnson announced a roadmap for the easing of restrictions with Nicola Sturgeon soon doing the same for Scotland.
These guidelines confirmed that cinemas would remain closed until 17 May. This is also the date when cinemas will open for business in Scotland and Wales. Venues in Northern Ireland are expected to reopen on 24 May.
Cineworld, whose cinemas have been closed since October 2020, will be opening its doors once again in line with Stage Three of the government’s reopening plan. Odeon, Vue and Showtime will also be reopening.
Prince Charles Cinema, a repertory theatre based in London, will resume business on this date, too.
When these cinemas do reopen, it won’t be business as usual.
Odeon has said that ticket sales will be limited to allow for social distancing while cash will not be accepted at box offices. Show start times will also be staggered to try to reduce queues.
The UK Cinema Association published a document last year containing guidance on how best to reopen venues during the pandemic, titled Cinemas: Keeping Workers and Customers Safe during COVID-19.
For those hoping to catch something on the big screen before the 17 May date, outdoor cinemas and drive-ins are now open, although guidelines are in place.
Below is a full list of films set to be released from the day cinemas reopen right through to the end of June.
17 May
The Courier
Maya The Bee 3: The Golden Orb
Nomadland
Sound of Metal
Spiral: From the Book of Saw
Those Who Wish Me Dead
21 May
The Human Factor
My New York Year
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Rare Beasts
Free Guy
28 May
Cruella
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Felix and the Hidden Treasure
First Cow
Frankie
Surge
4 June
Land
A Quiet Place Part II
9 June
Nobody
11 June
The Father
Gunda
The Unholy
18 June
In the Earth
In the Heights
It Must Be Heaven
Nowhere Special
Monster Hunter
The Reason I Jump
Wildfire
23 June
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
25 June
Another Round
Fatima
The Filmmaker’s House
New Order
Wrath of Man
