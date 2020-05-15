UK churches consider ticketing for when they reopen after lockdown

Churches may introduce ticket-only services when they reopen this summer to ensure congregations observe physical distancing.

A ticket system is one option being considered by Anglican churches and other places of worship when they are permitted to unlock their doors under step three of the government’s recovery strategy, to be implemented on 4 July at the earliest.





The World Health Organization (WHO) guidance on face masks has remained consistent during the coronavirus pandemic. It has stuck to the line that masks are for healthcare workers – not the public.

“Wearing a medical mask is one of the prevention measures that can limit the spread of certain respiratory viral diseases, including Covid-19. However, the use of a mask alone is insufficient to provide an adequate level of protection, and other measures should also be adopted,” the WHO has stated.

Nevertheless, as some countries have eased lockdown conditions, they have been making it mandatory to wear face coverings outside, as a way of trying to inhibit spread of the virus. This is in the belief that the face covering will prevent people who cough and sneeze ejecting the virus any great distance.

There is no robust scientific evidence – in the form of trials – that ordinary masks block the virus from infecting people who wear them. There is also concerns the public will not understand how to use a mask properly, and may get infected if they come into contact with the virus when they take it off and then touch their faces.

Also underlying the WHO’s concerns is the shortage of high-quality protective masks for frontline healthcare workers.

Nevertheless, masks do have a role when used by people who are already infected. It is accepted that they can block transmission to other people. Given that many people with Covid-19 do not show any symptoms for the first days after they are infected, masks clearly have a potential role to play, especially on crowded public transport as people return to work..

Sarah Boseley Health editor





Other issues being considered include whether singing – which may help spread virus particles – should be banned, and whether worshippers can safely receive holy communion, especially if wearing face masks is encouraged.

Churches are expected to ensure congregants sit apart by taping off pews or removing chairs. The suspension of the “sign of the peace”, when congregants shake hands with one other, is likely to continue.

Some Anglican churches may hold back-to-back Sunday services with limited congregations in order to maximise the numbers that can attend while continuing to stream services online.

A government taskforce on how places of worship and other religious buildings can reopen safely was due to meet for the first time on Friday.

Although the numbers of people engaging with online services and prayer during lockdown have been higher than religious leaders expected, most major faiths are based on people congregating to worship.

Many religious leaders are disappointed that places of worship have not been given higher priority by the government. They point out that non-essential retail businesses will be allowed to open under step two, scheduled for early June, and ask why, if people can shop for scented candles or a new sofa, they can’t pray in a church, mosque or synagogue.

Catholic bishops criticised the government’s classification of places of worship in the same category as hospitality and leisure facilities such as cinemas. “The timing and the manner of the opening of churches touches profound sensitivities and spiritual needs. The government’s document and statements fail to recognise this,” they said in a statement this week.

They have proposed private prayer in churches be allowed “as a first safe step towards their use for public worship”.

In a loosening of restrictions ahead of step three, the Church of England this week said clergy could begin streaming and recording services from their churches.

The move came almost two months after the archbishop of Canterbury issued guidance that buildings should be locked. Then Justin Welby said it was vital that the church “set an example” in following the government’s dictum to stay at home.

But many protested at the prohibition, including more than 800 clergy and churchgoers, who signed a letter to the Times earlier this month calling on bishops to change their policy.

On Monday, Stephen Cottrell, who will succeed John Sentamu as archbishop of York next month, wrote in the Telegraph: “From this week, clergy will again be streaming services from their churches.” But, he warned, even when churches reopen for worship, “it won’t be business as usual”.

The Rev Will Pearson-Gee, the rector of Buckingham parish church, has been defying C of E guidance by entering his church to record services for streaming for the past two or three weeks.

“My church is a massive grade I-listed building with proper technology, and it’s far easier to record a service in it than in my home,” he said.

“I was recording in my living room but it was really stressful with three kids trying to do school work and piano practice, the dog barking, my wife, my mother-in-law who happened to be staying when the lockdown came, and my phone running out of storage. I thought, I don’t care – I’m going back into church.

“What bugged me was the diktat that came down [from bishops]. The church is far more concerned about health and safety than spirituality.”

The church was “like a dear old friend” to many parishioners, he said. “I’m aware that it is just a building, but it’s a very beautiful building at the heart of this community. It has stood here for centuries and is a metaphor for survival and longevity.”

Churches in the UK with small congregations may not find physical distancing too much of a challenge when they reopen, but mosques, temples and synagogues are regularly packed with worshippers.

On Fridays, men pray shoulder to shoulder in mosques, sometimes spreading beyond prayer halls to corridors, staircases and outdoors.

The Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board (MINAB) has issued “strong advice” that mosques and Islamic centres should remain closed on Eid al-Fitr, the festival that follows the holy month of Ramadan, which ends next Saturday.

“Places of worship including our mosques are potentially at high risk of spreading coronavirus due to people coming together … MINAB urges the Muslim community should celebrate Eid at home with family by following the social distancing measures,” its statement said.

Synagogues would not fully reopen for “a long time”, the chief rabbi warned this week. Writing in the Jewish Chronicle, he said: “Our greatest strength as a community has become our greatest weakness … In our shuls [synagogues], we pray and sing in close proximity to one another. We greet friends and family, we schmooze and chat with people of all ages and health backgrounds. We learn together and, of course, we eat together … Tragically, everything we know and love about shul facilitates the spread of Covid-19.”

Synagogues could “quickly become a hub for the virus to reappear. We must proceed with extreme caution.”