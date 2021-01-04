UK Covid Alert Level raised to 5 as NHS hospitals reach crisis point

Harriet Brewis
The UK is to move up to the highest Covid alert level following recommendations from Britain’s four chief medical officers.

The Department of Health confirmed the nationwide upgrade from Level 4 to Level 5, as health services across the UK struggle under “immense pressure”.

In a joint statement on Monday evening the chief medical officers (CMOs) for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and NHS England’s national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said that without further action there is a risk of the NHS “in several areas” being overwhelmed over the next 21 days.

Their warnings come as the UK recorded a record daily number of coronavirus cases, with 58,784 infections confirmed overnight.

&lt;p&gt;England&#x002019;s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty called for the UK to enter the top alert level&lt;/p&gt;PA

England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty called for the UK to enter the top alert level

PA

The CMOs said in their statement: “Following advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and in the light of the most recent data, the four UK chief medical officers and NHS England medical director recommend that the UK alert level should move from Level 4 to Level 5.

“Many parts of the health systems in the four nations are already under immense pressure. There are currently very high rates of community transmission, with substantial numbers of Covid patients in hospitals and in intensive care.

“Cases are rising almost everywhere, in much of the country driven by the new more transmissible variant. We are not confident that the NHS can handle a further sustained rise in cases and without further action there is a material risk of the NHS in several areas being overwhelmed over the next 21 days.

“Although the NHS is under immense pressure, significant changes have been made so people can still receive lifesaving treatment. It is absolutely critical that people still come forward for emergency care. If you require non-urgent medical attention, please contact your GP or call NHS 111.”

The move comes as Boris Johnson prepares to set out emergency measures to control the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister will make a televised address at 8pm on Monday after coming under intense pressure to announce a new national lockdown.

Parliament will be recalled on Wednesday and Downing Street said that the move was in response to the “rapidly escalating” numbers of infections following the emergence of the new variant.

The latest UK figures showed a further 407 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, and there were a record 58,784 more lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The spread of the new variant of Covid-19 has led to rapidly escalating case numbers across the country.

“The Prime Minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives.”

Professor John Edmunds, who works on the Government’s coronavirus response as part of the scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage), warned that “really major additional measures” are needed immediately, with school closures being the “biggest lever” available.

Earlier, Mr Johnson had said there was “no question” that further action was needed and there would be “tough” weeks ahead.

The move comes as Nicola Sturgeon announced Scotland will go into lockdown for the rest of January, with a legal requirement to stay at home and schools closed to most pupils until February.

Setting out the measures to come into force from Tuesday, the First Minister told MSPs in Holyrood: “It is no exaggeration to say that I am more concerned about the situation we face now than I have been at any time since March last year.”

Senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove was understood to have discussed restrictions with the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in a call ahead of Mr Johnson’s statement.

Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams went on to announce that schools and colleges in Wales will remain closed in Wales until at least January 18 and move to online learning.

While ministers hailed the rollout of the new Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Mr Johnson warned the nation needed to prepare for some “tough” weeks ahead as the jab was extended to the most vulnerable.

With 78 per cent of England’s population already under the toughest current restrictions, ministers have been examining how successful the Tier 4 measures – which came into force for the first time on December 20 – have been.

Sage’s Prof Edmunds, warning that the UK’s coronavirus death toll could exceed 100,000, said “significant extra measures” are needed to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine scientist told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme: “Unfortunately we are going to have to take some really major additional measures, I can’t see any other way out of it.

“The biggest lever that has only partly been pulled is school closures. That would have the biggest effect of a single measure and I can see that happening.”

He later added: “What we have to do now, and it’s horrible I know, but we have to take really quite stringent steps right now and as stringent as we can right now.”

Meanwhile, an organisation representing NHS trusts in England warned that the pandemic had reached a “critical point”, as the country saw a record high in hospital admissions among Covid patients.

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson said immediate and decisive action was needed, to control the spread of the virus.

Speaking ahead of the Prime Minister’s Downing Street address, Mr Hopson said NHS trust leaders were “clear” Tier 3 rules are “insufficient” and believe Tier 4 rules “appear to just slow down the rate of increase” rather than cut it.

He said they are also concerned about the lag between new tougher measures being brought in, and the impact they will have on admissions to hospital.

The latest NHS England figures show a total of 3,145 admissions in England were reported for January 2, passing the previous peak of 3,099 set on April 1 last year.

The number comprises of all patients admitted in the previous 24 hours who were known to have Covid-19, plus any patients diagnosed in hospital with Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in England stood at 26,626 as of 8am on January 4 – a week-on-week increase of 30 per cent.

Mr Hopson said that, having spoken to trust leaders across the country, coupled with the latest statistics, “it’s clear we have reached a critical point where immediate and decisive action is now needed to stem the rapidly rising rate of infections, hospital admissions and deaths”.

He added: “Hospitals are filling up with Covid patients at a deeply alarming rate. Today’s figures show that, in the 10 days since Xmas, we’ve seen nearly 9,000 more Covid patients in hospital beds.

“That’s equivalent to 18 hospitals full of new Covid patients in just 10 days. Any changes must therefore have a significant impact as quickly as possible. Half measures at this point would be very dangerous.”

He said the new virus variant had “changed the rules of the game”, adding: “We cannot continue on the current trajectory and must react accordingly.”

Appealing for people to follow the rules as they had done in the first lockdown last spring, he described tighter measures as “one more, time limited, push” as the vaccine rollout continues.

He said: “Today’s news on the first Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine doses being administered provides a really important, positive, context here. This genuinely is one more, time limited, push to get through the next few months”.

In London, hospital admissions stood at 6,733 – up 36 per cent in a week, while in eastern England the number was 3,623, up 44 per cent.

Figures for the other regions are: south-east England 4,730 (a week-on-week rise of 33 per cent); Midlands 4,499 (28 per cent), north-east England/Yorkshire 2,828 (16 per cent); north-west England 2,812 (20 per cent); and south-west England 1,401 (27 per cent).

Read More

New national lockdown looms as UK Covid cases hit record daily high

UK Covid cases surge by more than 58,700 in new record high

PM to make TV address TONIGHT on coronavirus as lockdown looms

Scotland lockdown to begin at midnight with schools closed until Feb

Podcast: Why a second lockdown in Britain is looking likely

Yet more Covid dither and delay from Boris Johnson

Top London hospital ‘on track to be almost Covid-only’ as cases surge

Patients face having ‘operations cancelled’ as hospitals fill

