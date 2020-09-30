UK cars could face some tariffs to EU due to parts ruling - BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has so far failed to persuade the European Union to accept car parts from Japan and Turkey as British when they are used in Britain, meaning some automotive exports would attract tariffs even with a trade deal, the BBC said.

The BBC said it had seen a letter from Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost to the car industry which said the UK had so far failed to get the car parts deal it wants and "obviously cannot insist on it".





