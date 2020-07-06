UK calls halt to data on number of people tested for Covid-19

Photograph: MoD/PA

The UK government has said it will no longer publish data on the number of individual people being tested for coronavirus, having not released any daily statistics on this for more than five weeks.

Downing Street said the decision had been taken because such figures only count people having their first Covid-19 test, and as NHS and care staff can now often have regular tests, this could skew the statistics.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





On 18 May, Matt Hancock announced coronavirus testing is being extended in the UK to anyone over the age of five with symptoms.

Before then, eligibility had been limited to a series of groups including key workers, those aged over 65, people who could not work from home, or people who lived with someone from one of these groups.

Those with symptoms can now use the gov.uk website to book home test kits or appointments at drive-through centres across the country.





However, the decision drew criticism from the Liberal Democrats, who accused ministers of “dodging scrutiny”.

The government still publishes daily figures for the number of tests carried out, and the total testing capacity, but has not released a number for how many individual were tested since 22 May. At the time, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it had been “temporarily paused”.

But on Monday, Boris Johnson’s spokesman said the DHSC had made this permanent, and would only publish figures for the number of tests.

“This is because the daily people-tested statistic only counts new people being tested,” he said. “For example, someone who is tested in February and then tested again this month will only be counted once.

default

“Considering hospital and care home staff are now being tested on a regular basis, we don’t think this statistic would be an accurate reflection of the amount of daily testing that is taking place.”

Story continues

But Layla Moran, the Lib Dem MP who is heading a cross-party group seeking an independent inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic, said such data was “vital to ensure decision-makers are held to account”.

She said: “First the government cancelled the daily press conferences, now they’ve stopped publishing the numbers of people who’ve actually been tested. It seems that at every stage, ministers are dodging scrutiny and covering up for their own failures.”

She added: “This shows we need to ensure full transparency through an independent and cross-party inquiry, so that this government can no longer try and pull the wool over our eyes.”

The government has made a series of pledges on testing over the period of the pandemic, the most recent of which was for at least 200,000 tests a day by the start of June. However, Matt Hancock, the health secretary, later said this would be judged against the capacity for tests, not the number conducted.

The latest daily figures show that in the 24 hours up to 9am on Sunday, 164,849 tests had been provided, with the testing capacity for the day at 294,258. These figures cover tests to see if people have coronavirus, as opposed to antibody tests, which detect whether someone has had it.