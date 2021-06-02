UK Business Foreign Exchange Markets - Spot FX, Forward FX Contracts, and FX Options in H2 2020
The thirteenth consecutive round of six-monthly demand-side assessments of the United Kingdom (UK)'s business Foreign Exchange (FX) markets is designed to monitor competitive performance in this high growth and competitive market. The analysis delivers industry-wide performance measures across pivotal industry benchmarks.
The biannual programme monitors market share, wallet share, mind share and customer satisfaction measures using high value "voice of the customer" research methodology. The programme mirrors sister services that have also been running for several years in the market of South East Asia, New Zealand, Australia, France, Canada and the USA.
Reporting cycles for this programme are June and December each year.
Examining FX market dynamics across Micro Business, SME and Lower Corporate segments, the programme applies the following business segments based on annual enterprise turnover:
Micro Business GBP £1-5m annual turnover business customers
Small to Medium Enterprises (SME) GBP £5-20m annual turnover business customers
Lower Corporate GBP £20-100m annual turnover business customers
The relative performance, behaviour, and product engagement of businesses with their bank or FX provider is quantified across product penetration, market share, wallet share, risk cross-sell and customer satisfaction performance metrics.
The demand side analysis provides coverage of Spot FX, Forward FX Contracts, and FX Options in addition to the relative performance of supporting FX services.
Key actionable coverage areas of the Business FX markets programme include:
Benchmarking metrics by segment and product of primary and secondary relationship share, wallet share, product satisfaction set against importance, service satisfaction, advocacy and mind share.
Product penetration across business segments.
With the current instability in the UK caused by the ongoing Brexit finalisation period as well as the more serious COVID -19 pandemic, UK business' reactions to these events are increasingly focussed on risk mitigation as UK business looks to re-shape its global supply chains.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Market Insights
Spot FX
FX Options
FX Forwards
3. What's Next for the UK BFX Market?
4. Spot FX Market
5. FX Options Market
6. Forward FX Market
7. FX Customer Service Satisfaction
8. Share of FX Customer Mind
9. Currency Trading Volumes
Appendix I - Research Methodology
