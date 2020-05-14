UK budget deficit to rise to £300bn this year, OBR says

Photograph: Gill Allen/REX/Shutterstock

The mounting cost of government schemes to help Britain through its worst recession in more than three centuries has risen by £20bn in the past two weeks and will result in a budget deficit of nearly £300bn in the current financial year, a new report has forecast.

Fresh figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility – the independent body responsible for forecasting the public finances – showed that measures such as the Treasury’s furlough scheme will total £123bn – up from £103bn in late April.

The new figures come just days after the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said the government would continue with its wage subsidy scheme until the end of October, with employers expected to bear some of the cost from August.

With state spending soaring and tax revenues badly affected by the lockdown of much of the economy, the OBR said it was now expecting the government to borrow £298.4bn in 2020-21, up from £273bn at the end of April and just £55bn at the time of Sunak’s budget on 11 March.

Although Britain has slowly started to return to work this week, the OBR is still pencilling in a 35% decline in output in the second quarter of 2020. It is then assuming a rapid bounce back, with growth of 27% in the third quarter.

The Bank of England shares the OBR’s view that the economy will recover quickly from the Covid-19 restrictions of activity, with all the lost ground made up by the end of next year.

Even so, the governor Andrew Bailey believes Britain will suffer permanent – if so far unquantifiable damage – from a recession that the Bank expects will see the economy shrink by 14% this year.

Bailey said on Thursday in a webinar organised by the FT that there would be some scarring – damage caused to the UK’s supply capacity – by the crisis. The governor said he did not know yet whether the Bank’s forecast of a 25% fall in output in the current quarter would be too gloomy or too upbeat.

The Bank has cut interest rates to a record low of 0.1% as part of its response to the pandemic, but Bailey said the Bank was not yet thinking about negative official borrowing costs.

While not ruling out negative rates, the governor said it was “ a very big step” and not something that the nine-strong monetary policy committee was currently contemplating.