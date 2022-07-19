  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UK breaks its record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles in heat wave

Christine Fernando and Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Climate Change
    Climate Change

The United Kingdom crushed its record for highest temperature Tuesday as a scorching heat wave broiled much of mainland Europe, leading to hundreds of heat-related deaths and fierce wildfires.

Flames racing toward a French beach and Britons sweltering – even at the seaside – drove home concerns about climate change.

The Meteorological Office, U.K.'s weather office, announced that a temperature of 40.2 Celsius (104.4 degrees Fahrenheit) was provisionally recorded Tuesday in London. A temperature of 39.1 C (102.4 F) was provisionally recorded earlier in the day in the English village of Charlwood in Surrey.

Those temperatures were just the beginning of a record-setting day across the U.K.: "At least 29 observation sites across England have provisionally broken the previous all- time maximum UK record of 38.7 degrees C this afternoon," the Met Office said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

"Well, I wasn't expecting to see this in my career, but the U.K. has just exceeded 40 degrees Celsius," Met Office Chief Scientist Stephen Belcher said in a Twitter video.

The previous record high temperature in the U.K. was 38.7 C (101.7 F) in 2019, according to the Met Office.

Tuesday's highs will be "unprecedented," Met Office forecaster Rachel Ayers said, predicting temperatures would rise as high as 104 or 105.8 F in parts of England in the afternoon.

PREVIOUS REPORTS: Hundreds dead as extreme heat wave broils Europe; UK could break record

UK issues first Red warning

The Met Office issued the U.K.'s first Red warning for exceptional heat. At this warning level, illness may occur even among the "fit and healthy," not just high-risk groups.

The warning covered Monday and Tuesday for parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England, the office said.

A lesser Amber Extreme heat warning was in place for much of England, Wales and southern Scotland through Tuesday. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland may see broken temperature records, the Met Office said.

Temperatures are expected to decrease to levels more typical for this time of year by the middle of next week, according to the Met Office.

HEAT GUIDE: Heat index to a heat dome to an excessive heat warning

Britain's Supreme Court closes

As the U.K. sweltered during the heat wave, Britain's Supreme Court shuttered and hearings moved online because of an air-conditioning problem. The British Museum planned to close early.

In a country known for rain and mild temperatures, many public buildings don't have air conditioning. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Britain’s transportation infrastructure "just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature – and it will be many years before we can replace infrastructure with the kind of infrastructure that could."

Heat wave leads to deaths elsewhere in Europe

The hot, dry weather has been scorching large swaths of Europe since last week. Wildfires were reported from Portugal to the Balkans. At least 748 heat-related deaths have been reported in Spain and neighboring Portugal, where temperatures reached 117 degrees Fahrenheit this month.

HOW TO STAY COOL: As heat wave impacts millions, here's how to stay safe

A man refreshes himself at a fountain in Trafalgar Square in central London on July 19. Britain shattered its record for highest temperature, according to the country's weather office.
A man refreshes himself at a fountain in Trafalgar Square in central London on July 19. Britain shattered its record for highest temperature, according to the country's weather office.

WHICH SUNSCREEN SHOULD I USE? How to keep your skin safe – and why that SPF number matters

Is climate change to blame?

U.K. scientists said extreme weather events, including heat waves, are increasing in frequency, duration and intensity as a result of climate change.

Nikos Christidis, climate attribution scientist at the Met Office, said studies showed the likelihood of extremely hot days in the U.K. increasing, particularly in southeast England. The chances of seeing 104-degree days in the U.K. could be as much as 10 times more likely in this climate compared with a natural climate unaffected by human influence, he said in a Met Office statement.

Belcher, the Met Office's chief scientist, said climate change made such temperatures possible.

"For me, it's a real reminder that the climate has changed and will continue to change," he said in a video on Twitter.

Ben Clarke, a researcher in extreme weather attribution at the University of Oxford, said in a statement that "the most extreme heat wave events have become far more likely and intense due to climate change – the heat on Monday and Tuesday was extremely rare before significant human emissions of greenhouse gases, and I would estimate, based on past attribution studies, that it has been made hundreds to thousands of times more likely – probably at least ten times as likely in just the past 20 years."

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern. Follow Doyle Rice at @usatodayweather.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Europe heat wave: UK temperature record broken, Red warning issued

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UK passes 104 degrees, breaking all-time record, as Europe swelters in extreme heat wave

    This all-time record came as southern European countries struggled with wildfires and heat-related deaths.

  • Droupadi Murmu: The woman set to be India's first tribal president

    Droupadi Murmu is expected to register a comfortable win against her rival candidate Yashwant Sinha.

  • 'Apocalypse': Hundreds dead as extreme heat wave broils Europe; UK could break record

    An extreme heat wave that meteorologists call an "apocalypse" broiled much of Europe and the United Kingdom on Monday.

  • 'Historic' Waves Crash Over Two-Story Condos on Hawaii Island

    Giant waves were seen crashing into oceanfront buildings in Keauhou-Kona, Hawaii Island, on Saturday, July 16, as a southern swell created “historic” surf conditions according to the National Weather Service.Video recorded by Isabella Sloan shows a colossal wave smashing over the rooftops of two-story condos at the Keauhou-Kona Surf and Racquet Club.The waves damaged several buildings and forced road closures, local media reported, citing authorities.The National Weather Service warned the hazardous surf conditions were due continue on Monday, July 18. Credit: Isabella Sloan via Storyful

  • Britain isn't built to withstand 40°C – here is where infrastructure is most likely to fail

    An expert assesses the weak links in a warming UK.

  • Op-Ed: Democrats don't need 'messaging,' just more candidates who act like John Fetterman

    No photoshop or autotune mars Democrat John Fetterman's doghair-festooned jacket, raggedy goatee or guttural voice.

  • Anti-government protesters block Budapest road

    Anti-government demonstrators in Hungary blocked one of the capital's main thoroughfares during morning rush-hour traffic Monday, the latest in a series of protests against recent changes to the country's tax code that have carried on for nearly a week. View on euronews

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Senators lock up young sniper Josh Norris with eight-year, $63.6-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have locked up a big piece of their young core by signing Josh Norris to an eight-year, US$63.6-million contract. The 23-year-old led the Senators with 35 goals in 2021-22 and was third on the team with 55 points in 82 games. Norris was selected in the first round, 19th overall, by the Senators in the 2017 NHL draft. He has 90 points (52 goals, 38 assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 125 career games with the Senators. The native of Oxford, Mich., teamed with Senators

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Dalano Banton is improving where it matters most

    Dalano Banton has made big strides this offseason, showing off some new skills in the NBA Summer League with the hopes of securing a roster spot with the Raptors this fall.

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac