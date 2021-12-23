UK breaks record with 1.4million Covid cases in a week

(Evening Standard)

An estimated 1.4 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 16, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics said.

The survey found that the percentage of cases had increased in London, with an estimated 1.2 million people testing positive in England during that week.

This means around one in 45 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to December 16, up from one in 60 the previous week.

The ONS modelling, based on nose and throat swabs, found that the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in England increased in most age groups.

The exceptions were those in school year 7 to school year 11 group and those aged 70 years and older group, where their trends were uncertain.

Young school age children were the likeliest to have tested positive during that week, said the ONS as the highest percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 was in those aged two to school Year 6 at 5.90%.

