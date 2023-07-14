UK braced for recession as job vacancies plunge 24pc

The number of jobs listed with Reed in the three months to June was down by about a quarter compared to the same period a year ago. - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A sharp drop in job advertisements suggests the UK “may well be headed for recession” this year, a top recruiter has warned.

James Reed, chairman of Reed Recruitment, says a rapidly falling number of vacancies is an ominous sign that confidence in the economy is faltering.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The number of jobs listed with Reed in the three months to June was down by about a quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

Mr Reed told Bloomberg: “The alarm bell is sounding a lot louder now than it was, as the labor market is beginning to loosen.

“This continued contraction in job postings, which have been falling since this time last year, therefore suggests that a recession may well be imminent.”

At the moment, the Bank of England predicts that the UK will narrowly avoid a recession in 2023.

But Mr Reed’s downbeat prediction comes after he correctly disputed the Bank’s forecast that a lengthy recession was coming last year, pointing to a large number of job ads.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the estimated number of vacancies fell by 85,000 to 1,034,000 from April to June.

It was the 12th time in a row that the number had fallen.

06:33 PM BST

Signing off

Okay, that’s all from us. We’ll be back first thing Monday morning.

I’ll leave you with this: the US Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly acknowledged asset manager BlackRock’s application to create an exchange-traded fund which would track the cost of Bitcoin.

Chief executive Larry Fink said investors worldwide are showing more interest in cryptocurrency:

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, a $9 trillion asset management firm, says investors worldwide are showing growing interest in adding bitcoin and crypto assets to their portfolios:



"It has a differentiating value versus other asset classes, but more importantly, because it’s so… pic.twitter.com/3lNklOGBHp — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 14, 2023

06:09 PM BST

Disney shares slump as Hollywood stars strike

Shares in Disney have slumped as strikes threatenen to slowdown Hollywood.

Disney’s share price has dropped by 1.81pc today to $88.96.

Chief executive Bob Iger said that Hollywood writers and actors who are striking over pay have expectations that are “just not realistic”.

“And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive,” he told CNBC.

He also said Disney will reduce spending on creating movies and TV series for its Star Wars and Marvel franchies as part of cost-cutting measures.

“You pull back not just to focus, but also as part of our cost containment initiative. Spending less on what we make, and making less,” he said.

Mr Iger noted that Disney’s push to increase original content for superhero franchise Marvel “diluted focus and attention”.

It comes after Mr Iger announced earlier this week that he will remain in his position until the end of 2026.

The two-year extension gives the entertainment and theme park group further time to find a successor for Mr Iger, who was reappointed as chief executive after Bob Chapek stepped down last November.

Story continues

The entertainment giant is also facing off against Florida governor Ron DeSantis in US court.

The legal case is focused on the special district that has long overseen the land that Disney’s various theme parks are located on.

However, the Republican governor is now seeking to take control of Disney’s Flordia theme parks in opposition to the entertainment group’s support for “woke” causes.

Disney has since accused Mr DeSantis of conducting a “targeted campaign of government retaliation”.

Bob Iger also said that Hollywood writers and actors who are striking over pay have expectations that are “just not realistic”. - REUTERS

05:26 PM BST

Twitter won't kill Instagram, says Musk

Elon Musk has hinted that Twitter could introduce a photo and caption section similar to Instagram.

I don’t think it will kill Instagram, but it is definitely a feature we should have — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2023

It would join the raft of new features recently added by the billionaire since buying the social network for $44bn last year.

The latest include payouts to content creators for the ads which appear in their replies, which was rolled out yesterday after being announced in February.

“It is only right that content creators are rewarded for their contributions,” he said.

04:57 PM BST

FTSE 100 ends flat after rally fades

The FTSE 100 has closed flat 0.08pc at 7,434.57.

The blue-chip index rallied to a high of 7,480.43 after US markets opened, but quickly handed back the gains.

However, the internationally-focused index is up 2.45pc on the week.

The FTSE 250 midcap index ended 0.35pc down at 18,566.81.

04:40 PM BST

Wall Street stocks surge at the open

US stocks rose on Wall Street’s opening bell following higher than expected profit reports from major companies, including big banks JP Morgan and Wells Fargo.

The S&P 500 is currently up 0.23pc at 4,520.36, coming off its highest close since April 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.38pc at 34,523.47, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite has climbed 0.44pc to 14,200.36.

04:12 PM BST

Inflation forcing customers to use up cash buffers, warns JP Morgan boss

JP Morgan has set an extra $1.8bn (£1.4bn) to cover potential customer defaults amid concerns of higher interest rates hitting US consumers.

Chief executive Jamie Dimon said:

The US economy continues to be resilient. Consumer balance sheets remain healthy, and consumers are spending, albeit a little more slowly. Labour markets have softened somewhat, but job growth remains strong. That being said, there are still salient risks in the immediate view—many of which I have written about over the past year. Consumers are slowly using up their cash buffers, core inflation has been stubbornly high (increasing the risk that interest rates go higher, and stay higher for longer), quantitative tightening of this scale has never occurred, fiscal deficits are large, and the war in Ukraine continues, which in addition to the huge humanitarian crisis for Ukrainians, has large potential effects on geopolitics and the global economy. While we cannot predict with any certainty how these factors will play out, we are currently managing the Firm to reliably meet the needs of our customers and clients in all environments.

JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon has warned of "salient risks" - REUTERS

04:02 PM BST

JP Morgan's profits jumped by nearly 70pc after First Republic takeover

JP Morgan has increased second-quarter profits by 67pc months after buying First Republic Bank.

The Wall Street bank’s profits rose to $14.5bn (£11.06bn) in the three months to June 30, up from $8.65bn in the same period last year.

Year-on-year revenue increased 34.2pc to $42.4bn, from $31.6bn.

The results reflect the boost from acquiring California lender First Republic Bank, which collapsed shortly after the failure of US regional lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The rescue deal saw JP Morgan take over 84 First Republic branches, bringing it $92bn in deposits and $203bn in loans and other securities.

Chief executive Jamie Dimon said:

I want to welcome our new First Republic colleagues and thank all of our employees. They did an extraordinary job serving our new First Republic clients, and they worked around the clock to onboard an unprecedented number of new clients across all lines of business as a result of the recent banking turmoil.

JP Morgan also benefited from higher interest rates, which increased 44pc to $21.9bn.

The Wall Street bank’s second-quarter profits rose to $14.5bn - REUTERS

03:43 PM BST

ITV abandons bid for Gogglebox producer

ITV has abandoned its bid for the production company behind Gogglebox and The Traitors just weeks after confirming its interest.

Senior business reporter James Warrington has the story:

Last month, the public service broadcaster said it was considering a takeover bid for All3Media, which is the UK’s largest television production group. But in an update on Friday, the company said it “continues to monitor but is no longer actively exploring the possible acquisition of All3Media”. Bankers at JP Morgan have been called in to run an auction of All3Media, which is jointly owned by Warner Bros Discovery and Liberty Global. ITV had been tipped as a likely suitor as Liberty also holds a 10pc stake in the broadcaster.

Read the full story here...

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse in Celebrity Gogglebox - Studio Lambert

03:20 PM BST

'You shouldn't have to go south for a well paid job,' says Hunt

The new investment zone in South Yorkshire is expected to create over 2,000 jobs in Doncaster.

Speaking to Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, Jeremy Hunt said:

People in Doncaster will realise that that vision we all share, that if you want a well paid job you shouldn’t have to go south. You can get it right here.

2,000+ NEW JOBS?



Yesterday we took a massive step towards bringing @Boeing to @MyDoncaster. I met with the Chancellor @Jeremy_Hunt at @TheAMRC on the first step to what should be over 2,000 new jobs for Doncaster 🧵1/7#Doncasterisgreat #stronglocaleconomy pic.twitter.com/2LUaTiEfpu — Nick Fletcher MP (@NickFletcherMP) July 14, 2023

03:07 PM BST

Jeremy Hunt launches UK's first investment zone in South Yorkshire

Jeremy Hunt has named South Yorkshire as the UK’s first investment zone in hopes of creating jobs and boosting economic growth across the region.

It is the first of 12 investment zones set to be launched across the UK, which will based around universities and high growth sectors, such as advanced manufacturing, life sciences or green industries.

The South Yorkshire zone is focused on advanced manufacturing and includes the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University.

The zone is expected to attract £1.2bn of private investment and help support over 8,000 jobs, according to the Chancellor.

Government support for the project will be worth £80m which Mr Hunt hopes will turn the local area into a “Canary Wharf of the North”.

This includes research and development projects, backed by Boeing, which will focus on the future of aerospace.

2/6) Some of the most bitter fights of the Thatcher era happened here, making it a byword for the deindustrialisation of Northern heartlands. Yet four decades on, there are now more people employed here in advanced manufacturing than were ever employed in the mine. pic.twitter.com/59gBsra9Ba — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 14, 2023

02:49 PM BST

Jeremy Corbyn: Water privatisation 'complete and utter failure'

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has once again called for water companies to be nationalised after the boss of Thames Water said it is an “unfortunate truth” that bills must rise.

Thames Water boss says it’s an “unfortunate truth” that bills will have to rise to save the company from collapse.



I’ve got a different unfortunate truth: privatisation has been a complete and utter failure.



Enough is enough — put water back into public hands! — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 14, 2023

02:31 PM BST

Dollar recovers after touching 15-month low

The pound has slightly dipped 0.22pc against the dollar to $1.3102, dipping from yesterday’s 15-month high of $1.3143.

The greenback is making a slight recovery after touching a 15-month low, amid signs the world’s largest economy may begin to ease its level of interest rates soon.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six peers, is up 0.16pc to 99.93.

However, the index is down 2.29pc for the week, its largest weekly decline in eight months.

Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank Of Australia in Sydney, said:

Markets are generally pretty pleasant with the lower inflation data, because lower inflation together with the still resilient labour market supports the narrative of a soft landing in the US economy. But we still maintain our view that the US will enter a recession later this year because of the impact of past and potentially future interest rate hikes.

02:08 PM BST

Handing over

With that I’ll hand over to my colleague Adam Mawardi, who will guide you through to the weekend.

02:03 PM BST

Wizz Air overhauls operations to avoid repeating delays

Wizz Air has asked for passengers’ trust this summer despite it being ranked the worst airline for UK flight delays in the past two years.

Wizz Air’s departures from Britain last year were delayed more than 46 minutes on average which is longer than any other airline, according to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data.

The Hungarian carrier operates flights from eight UK airports including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Gatwick and Luton.

Analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data shows Wizz Air’s departures from the UK last year were delayed by more than 46 minutes on average, which was longer than any other airline.

UK managing director Marion Geoffroy: “We do apologise. We don’t want this to happen again.”

She said that the budget airline has reviewed “every single aspect of its operations” to increase resilience.

This includes overhauling flight schedules to operate flights as early and late in the day as possible, as well as improving the availability of spare aircraft parts.

However, striking air traffic control workers still threatens to disrupt holidaymakers flying with Wizz Air this summer.

Ms Geoffroy said: “We don’t see any area except for air traffic control (ATC) where I would have concerns.

“Of course we might face some strike actions at certain airports but in terms of our operations - what we control - we’ve put a lot of strength in the entire system.”

Wizz Air’s departures from Britain last year were delayed more than 46 minutes on average - PA

01:21 PM BST

Recession 'may be imminent' as job vacancies fall

A sharp drop in job advertisements suggests the UK “may well be headed for recession” this year, a top recruiter has warned.

James Reed, chairman of Reed Recruitment, says a rapidly falling number of vacancies is an ominous sign that confidence in the economy is faltering.

The number of jobs listed with Reed in the three months to June was down by about a quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

Mr Reed told Bloomberg: “The alarm bell is sounding a lot louder now than it was, as the labor market is beginning to loosen.

“This continued contraction in job postings, which have been falling since this time last year, therefore suggests that a recession may well be imminent.”

At the moment, the Bank of England predicts that the UK will narrowly avoid a recession in 2023.

But Mr Reed’s downbeat prediction comes after he correctly disputed the Bank’s forecast that a lengthy recession was coming last year, pointing to a large number of job ads.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the estimated number of vacancies fell by 85,000 to 1,034,000 from April to June.

It was the 12th time in a row that the number had fallen.

01:05 PM BST

Burberry: UK needs more tourist incentives

More on Burberry following a trading update this morning:

The FTSE 100 company says it is in “ongoing dialogue” with ministers to find a way of luring wealthy overseas shoppers back to London as visitors abandon the capital because of Rishi Sunak’s “tourist tax”.

It is trying to persuade the Government to offer incentives to attract rich visitors to London, amid concerns that the end of VAT relief for tourists is putting wealthy international shoppers off London in favour of cities including Paris and Milan.

Ian Brimicombe, Burberry’s interim chief financial officer, said: “We’d love to attract more people to London and to Britain generally.”

He added that options being discussed included “a replacement scheme which would provide tourists with a similar incentive – that could take different forms of cash, voucher, credit, whatever it might be.”

Hannah Boland, our Retail Editor, has the full story here.

12:48 PM BST

Strikes that could ruin your summer – and how to claim compensation

Strikes

We are becoming all too familiar with strikes having an impact on our everyday lives – and upcoming industrial action could also throw your holiday plans into disarray, writes my colleague Emma Beaumont.

Gatwick Airport could see summer chaos with staff set to strike on some of the busiest days of the year. Almost 1,000 workers including baggage handlers, ramp agents and check-in agents will stage eight days of strikes in late July and early August in a dispute over pay.

Another significant stress for travellers during the summer holidays is set to be a raft of European air traffic control strikes. Workers at Eurocontrol, which runs European airspace, will walk out due to unresolved complaints over pay and rotas.

While exact dates are yet to be revealed, reports have suggested up to 12,500 flights could be cancelled on each strike day, with an estimated 20 to 30 per cent of services delayed.

Read the full article here for the lowdown on all the planned strikes across UK airports and key European holiday destinations in the coming weeks.

12:44 PM BST

More pain for rail passengers as strikes hit next week

In more strike news...

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to services next week because of fresh industrial action by train drivers and other workers in long running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will strike on July 20, 22 and 29, while drivers in Aslef will ban overtime from July 17 to 22.

RMT members including station staff, train managers and catering staff will be involved in the action.

Passengers were advised to check their travel arrangements in advance as the level of service will vary across the country.

The strike action at 14 train companies will see wide variations of services across the country with trains due to start later and finish much earlier than usual.

In some areas, only around half of train services will run, while others will have no services at all.

Evening services on some lines are likely to be affected on the days before each strike and on the mornings following the action.

The overtime ban by drivers in Aslef on 14 train companies will affect train services between July 17 and 22.

11:48 AM BST

Renters and young people worst-hit by inflation - ONS

Renters and young people are among Britons to have been hit hardest by the soaring cost of living, according to official data.

Research by the Office for National Statistics outlined groups who have come under particular financial pressure in recent months amid rampant inflation and higher borrowing costs.

Inflation held firm at 8.7pc in May after striking a 41-year high late last year, while interest rates have been hiked to 5pc in an effort to drag prices lower.

The ONS figures show that people in rental accommodation have struggled to afford their housing to a greater degree than homeowners despite rising mortgage rates.

It said 43pc of renters reported it was very or somewhat difficult to afford rent, compared with 28pc of mortgage holders.

The ONS said renters also had tighter budgets as they were spending less on food and essentials.

11:44 AM BST

Disney and DeSantis clash in court

Ron DeSantis

Florida governor Ron DeSantis and entertainment giant Disney will clash in court today amid a long-running feud over the company’s support for “woke” causes.

The legal case is focused on the special district that has long overseen the land that Disney’s various theme parks are located on.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District - formerly known as Reedy Creek Improvement District - was previously controlled by Disney but Mr DeSantis sought to seize control by appointing allies to its board.

But in another twist, it emerged Disney had signed an agreement with the board, before the change of control took place, which will effectively render it powerless for decades.

The district’s new board is now seeking to overturn the “backroom deals”, while Disney will today ask a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

At the same time, Disney is pursuing its own lawsuit against Mr DeSantis in federal court that claims he “weaponized” state government against the company for attacking a law central to the governor’s agenda.

The skirmish began last year after Disney criticized a Florida law banning classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity with younger children - dubbed the “don’t say gay” law by critics.

Mr DeSantis, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, has repeatedly attacked “woke Disney”.

10:58 AM BST

Hollywood stars on the picket line

Hollywood strike oppenheimer

Striking Hollywood actors are expected to join film and television writers on picket lines on Friday, the first day of a walkout that has forced American productions to shut down as workers protest for higher wages in the streaming era.

Hollywood has not faced two simultaneous strikes since 1960.

On Thursday evening, the co-stars of Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Oppenheimer, walked out of its London premiere in a show of support.

Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon (pictured above in that order) all left the premiere as the strike began.

10:44 AM BST

CMA extends deadline for Microsoft-Activision merger ruling

The competition watchdog has extended its final deadline on Microsoft’s $69 billion tie-up with Activision Blizzard to August 29 after receiving a “detailed and complex” new proposal from Microsoft to address its concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) became the first major regulator to block the takeover of Activision, which publishes the hit game “Call of Duty”, in April when it issued its final report.

But this week the CMA said a restructured deal between Microsoft and Activision could satisfy its concerns, subject to a new investigation.

And this morning the regulator extended its deadline to either accept final undertakings or make a final order by six weeks to August 29, giving it more time to consider Microsoft’s latest offer. The CMA stressed it would aim to issue a verdict before that date.

10:39 AM BST

Bank of America analysts: Short stocks now

Investors are piling so much money into stocks that they’ll be ripe for shorting as risks of sticky inflation grip markets in the second half of the year, Bank of America strategists have claimed.

Bloomberg reports:

Global equity funds have seen inflows of nearly $70 billion in the past seven weeks, Bank of America wrote in a note citing EPFR Global data. Market optimism that the economy will run neither too hot nor too cold is unlikely to last, according to strategist Michael Hartnett. “Goldilocks rules risk assets for now,” but the second half is likely to bring higher consumer-price inflation, policy tightening and savings, he wrote. “We’ll look to short risk assets in late-August or early-September and note a big, fat secular trading range remains the base case.”

09:57 AM BST

Gatwick: We will support airlines with strikes

A spokesman for London Gatwick has responded (somewhat briefly) to this morning’s strike announcement:

We are aware of the recent ballot result and will support our airlines with their contingency plans to ensure that flights operate as scheduled.

09:52 AM BST

Strikes will make disruption at Gatwick worse

Gatwick Airport is already suffering major disruption due to air traffic control (ATC) restrictions.

Strikes, staff shortages and air space closures related to the war in Ukraine mean ATC providers are limiting flight numbers across Europe.

Gatwick is the busiest single-runway airport in the world, but its flight numbers are currently capped at peak times due to the ATC issue.

The problem recently forced easyJet to cancel 1,700 summer flights, mostly from Gatwick.

09:32 AM BST

More on Gatwick: Workers paid 'a pittance'

Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, says of the pending strikes at Gatwick:

Our members at Gatwick Airport undertake incredibly demanding roles and are essential to keeping the airport and airlines working, yet their employers somehow think it is acceptable to pay them a pittance. As part of Unite’s unyielding focus on the jobs, pay and condition of its members the union has drawn a line in the sand and is committed to eradicating the scourge of low pay at the airport.

More on this as we get it.

09:27 AM BST

Breaking: Gatwick workers to go on strike this summer

Holidaymakers face summer chaos at Gatwick Airport after staff vowed to walk out during some of the busiest periods of the year.

Almost 1,000 workers including baggage handlers, ramp agents and check-in staff will stage eight days of strikes from later this month in a dispute over pay, Unite the union announced on Friday.

They will strike initially for four days beginning on Friday 28 July ending on Tuesday 1 August. Then a further four days from Friday 4 August until Tuesday 8 August, an announcement said.

Unite said the workers typically earned less than £12.00 an hour “despite undertaking highly demanding and safety critical roles”.

It has been demanding a pay rise since January but said their employers - companies that carry out work on behalf of major airlines - “have failed to make offers that meets the workers’ expectations”.

The four companies are: ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS and DHL Services Ltd.

Dominic Rothwell, a regional officer at Unite, said: “Strike action will inevitably cause severe delays, disruption and cancellations across Gatwick’s operations but this dispute is entirely of the companies own making.

“They have had every opportunity to make our members’ a fair pay offer but have chosen not to do so.”

09:13 AM BST

Smoked salmon and eggs offensive: Labour targets Tory donors in the City

Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, has reportedly invited a string of Conservative donors in the City to meet her for breakfast, in a bid to park the opposition’s tanks on Rishi Sunak’s lawn.

The Telegraph previously revealed that the party was seeking to win over the financial sector as the party nears power, holding meetings and dinners with FTSE 100 and global giants including Tesco, NatWest and Amazon.

But now Reeves has gone a step further and sent personal letters to prominent Tory financial backers in the Square Mile as well, asking them for a tête-à-tête, according to Bloomberg.

The letters portray Labour as “the only fiscally responsible party with a credible plan for growth” a source told the outlet.

One major Tory donor confirmed receiving a letter and said they were open to meeting Reeves, a former Bank of England economist. Another said they had already done so.

Labour’s campaign to woo the City has drawn comparisons with Tony Blair’s 1990s “prawn cocktail offensive”, although Reeves - who favours breakfast meetings - has dubbed her own effort more of a “scrambled eggs and smoked salmon offensive”.

08:55 AM BST

FTSE 100 on course to end week higher

The FTSE 100 has edged up 0.08pc this morning, to 7446.13 points, after initially falling on the open.

It puts the index on course to notch up a rise of 2.6pc compared to a week ago.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says the tepid mood likely comes from a mix of optimism that the UK’s economic troubles may not be as bad as feared, mixed with apprehension about the outlook set to be offered by Wall Street banks later today:

The UK’s economic data for May has raised hopes we’re on track for a softer landing after the economy didn’t shrink as much as predicted. This has buoyed mining stocks in particular, because economic health helps underpin demand for the precious materials needed for infrastructure and products. While the recent gains are welcome, ups and downs can’t be ruled out as policymakers continue to grapple with soaring inflation. The UK’s inflation problem is especially stubborn, meaning the level of heat that may need to come out of the economy could send a chill through markets in the short term. The reasoning behind the slight dip seen today is likely to stem from apprehension around the start of US earnings season, with important economic bellwethers JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo and CitiGroup all reporting half year numbers today. The FTSE’s reliance on financials means trends in the US banks will be seen as a preview for what may to come for the UK market in the coming weeks.

08:49 AM BST

Microsoft and Activision mull concessions to get $69bn merger done

call of duty

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are mulling giving up some control of their cloud-gaming business in a bid to appease the British competition regulator and complete their $69bn mega-merger.

As the companies seek to get the deal over the line by a July 18 deadline, one option being considered is a selloff of the cloud-based market rights for games in the UK, according to Bloomberg.

Both companies still think it’s possible to close the deal - the largest ever in the video-game industry - before next week’s deadline, the report adds.

On Tuesday they edged closer as US judge declined an American regulator’s bid to pause the takeover while the UK Competition and Markets Authority, which had previously vetoed the merger, said it was open to further discussions.

Microsoft and Activision declined to comment on the claims.

08:31 AM BST

Sexism in the City: MPs launch inquiry

Crispin Odey

Sexism in the City is to be investigated by MPs in the wake of a high-profile scandal at Crispin Odey’s hedge fund.

The Treasury Select Committee has this morning announced it will examine “barriers faced by women in financial services”, including gender pay gaps, how cultures can “support women’s aspiration and progress” and the role of regulators in ensuring minimum standards.

It will also see MPs revisit progress made since they carried out a similar inquiry in 2018.

Harriett Baldwin, chairman of the committee, said: “Has the culture in this highly paid sector shifted at all in the last five years?

“This is a subject of marked importance to our committee.”

The move comes after allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Mr Odey sent shockwaves through the Square Mile.

Since then, the Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed it is investigating whether the well-known hedge fund manager is a “fit and proper person” to work in the industry while the claims have brought concerns about City sexism back to the fore.

Mr Odey “strenuously” disputes the allegations against him.

08:13 AM BST

Australian bank staff win right to WFH

An Australian bank has become one of the first to hand staff legal protections for working from home following a standoff with union chiefs.

National Australia Bank (NAB), the country’s third-biggest lender, reached a deal that gives employees the right to request remote working - with the option to appeal against “unreasonable” refusals.

The bank must also show “support of and encouragement of working from home arrangements”, according to the Finance Sector Union (FSU).

It comes after the bank’s request for staff to return to the office triggered an outcry.

As part of the package agreed with union chiefs, NAB will hand them a pay rise of up to 17.5pc over four years as well.

The deal is thought to be one of the first examples in the world to see a private sector organisation agree to hand workers legal rights over working from home.

It breaks new ground in a global standoff between corporations and their staff since bosses started calling an end to home-working arrangements that were precipitated by Covid-19.

07:55 AM BST

Burberry reports sales bounce on 'strong' recovery in China

Burberry

Burberry has reported a surge in sales as the reopening of the Chinese economy after lockdowns delivered a strong recovery.

In a trading update released this morning, the luxury fashion brand also reported strong sales of its signature trench coat.

The company said revenues jumped by 18pc to £589m between April and June, compared with the same period a year ago.

It was driven by a 46pc surge in mainland China as shoppers returned to stores.

Beijing formally lifted draconian lockdown measures last December, effectively abandoning its “zero Covid” strategy.

Burberry said there was also a 44pc increase in sales in Japan and these more than offset a decline in sales in the Americas.

Strong demand for the brand’s heritage raincoats helped drive up sales of outerwear by 36pc over the quarter, with leather bags also selling well, the company said.

07:30 AM BST

Good Morning

The number of homes available for rent in the UK has plunged to a 14-year low amid an exodus of landlords from the market.

Just 241,000 private rental properties were available in June compared to 370,000 the same month four years ago - a drop of 35pc - according to consultancy Twentyci.

5 things to start your day

1) Ageing population means taxes must rise even further, warns OBR | Britain’s debt pile on course to surpass 300pc of GDP within 50 years

2) Pound hits fresh 15-month high as rally continues | The pound has tipped above $1.31 for the first time since April last year after wholesale inflation in the US came to a near standstill

3) Education lost to Covid will ‘scar world for years’ | IMF warns the impact on young people will hamper the world’s economy for decades

4) Chief of elite City law firm unexpectedly quits during multibillion-dollar merger | Allen & Overy’s global managing partner has stepped down for ‘personal reasons’

5) Shell considers selling green energy stake in shift back to oil and gas | Activist investors are increasingly vocal about the upsides of a spinoff



What happened overnight

Wall Street’s winning streak continued into a fourth day after reports showed wholesale prices grew less than expected last month, further signalling that inflation is easing its chokehold on the US economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8pc to 4,510.04 and recorded its highest close since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1pc to 34,395.14, and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.6pc to 14,138.57.

Bond yields retreated as investors cut bets on further interest rate rises. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.76pc from 3.86pc late Wednesday. The policy sensitive two-year Treasury yield fell to 4.63pc from 4.75pc late Wednesday.

In Australia, Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced that Michele Bullock will be the new Reserve Bank governor when incumbent Philip Lowe’s term expires in September, becoming the first woman to helm the nation’s central bank.

“Bullock is the right person to lead the RBA into the future and ensure we have the world’s best and most effective central bank,” Mr Chalmers told reporters in Canberra on Friday. Her seven-year term will begin on September 18.

Financial markets showed little reaction to the change. The currency was steady and declines in sovereign bond yields were largely in line with moves in US Treasuries in the immediate aftermath of the news.

Meanwhile in Tokyo, stocks opened higher with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index up 0.98pc, or 318.64 points, at 32,737.97 in early trade. The broader Topix index added 0.52pc, or 11.65 points, to 2,254.64.